ISL 2022-2023 Bengaluru FC vs Goa FC: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Lineups

On February 23, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will play their final match of the Indian Super League (ISL). Bengaluru will want to extend their seven-game winning streak in the Indian Super League (2022-23). For the first time in three seasons, the resurgent Blues have reached the playoffs, and the team is feeling confident. With 31 points after 19 games, Bengaluru is currently the fourth-place squad in the ISL standings. However, they must defeat Goa to ensure their place in the semifinals because Kerala Blaster is pursuing them as a rival for the slot.

Goa, on the other hand, is already out of the playoff battle as they are currently at No. 7 with just 27 points. Over their previous 19 league appearances, they have only succeeded in winning 8 games. Goa lost all three of their most recent ISL games. As a result, they will want to win the following game in order to finish the tournament strongly.

Given below is the preview and broadcast details of the Bengaluru FC and FC Goa match: