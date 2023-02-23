ISL 2022-2023 Bengaluru FC vs Goa FC: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Lineups
The match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will be held on 23 February. Check out the preview and telecast details of the match.
Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-2023: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa
On February 23, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will play their final match of the Indian Super League (ISL). Bengaluru will want to extend their seven-game winning streak in the Indian Super League (2022-23). For the first time in three seasons, the resurgent Blues have reached the playoffs, and the team is feeling confident. With 31 points after 19 games, Bengaluru is currently the fourth-place squad in the ISL standings. However, they must defeat Goa to ensure their place in the semifinals because Kerala Blaster is pursuing them as a rival for the slot.
Goa, on the other hand, is already out of the playoff battle as they are currently at No. 7 with just 27 points. Over their previous 19 league appearances, they have only succeeded in winning 8 games. Goa lost all three of their most recent ISL games. As a result, they will want to win the following game in order to finish the tournament strongly.
Given below is the preview and broadcast details of the Bengaluru FC and FC Goa match:
ISL Bengaluru vs Goa: Date And Time
As previously stated, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will face off in the ISL 2022–23 encounter on Thursday, February 23. At 7:30 PM IST, the game will start.
ISL Bengaluru vs Goa: Venue
The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore will host the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa.
ISL Bengaluru vs Goa: Where To Watch On TV?
The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network channel in India.
ISL Bengaluru vs Goa: Where To Watch Online?
ISL fans in India can watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps.
ISL Bengaluru vs Goa: Predicted Lineups
Bengaluru FC: (5-3-2)
Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Satish Srivas, Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Bruno Edgar, Naorem Singh, Javier Hernandez, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna.
FC Goa: (4-2-3-1)
Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente Hernandez, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Alvaro Vasquez.
ISL Bengaluru vs Goa: Team News
Alan Costa won't be playing for the Blues since he had to return home for a family situation. Roy Krishna and Parag have returned from their suspensions, and the rest of the team is well. The team of FC Goa is entirely healthy.