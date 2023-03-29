IPL Teams 2023: Rajasthan Royals Players' List, Full Match Schedule, Injured Players And More

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won the first season in 2008. Since then, the team has not been able to achieve the same heights. However, with an updated roster, they will be looking to change that and bag their second IPL trophy in the upcoming season. Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL campaign on April 2 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad team at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

For this season, Rajasthan Royals have retained many of their players from the previous year and have also picked up some promising new talent. One of the team’s biggest purchases this year is West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder, who was bought for a sum of ₹5.75 crore. Another notable inclusion in the team is Australian spinner Adam Zampa. RR also picked up South African wicket-keeper Donovan Ferriera for a price of ₹50 lakh and Kunal Rathore, a promising young Indian talent for ₹20 lakh. Going into the new IPL season, the core players of Rajasthan Royals are Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal.