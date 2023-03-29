IPL Teams 2023: Rajasthan Royals Players' List, Full Match Schedule, Injured Players And More
Rajasthan Royals start their IPL 2023 season on April 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) were the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won the first season in 2008. Since then, the team has not been able to achieve the same heights. However, with an updated roster, they will be looking to change that and bag their second IPL trophy in the upcoming season. Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL campaign on April 2 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad team at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
For this season, Rajasthan Royals have retained many of their players from the previous year and have also picked up some promising new talent. One of the team’s biggest purchases this year is West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder, who was bought for a sum of ₹5.75 crore. Another notable inclusion in the team is Australian spinner Adam Zampa. RR also picked up South African wicket-keeper Donovan Ferriera for a price of ₹50 lakh and Kunal Rathore, a promising young Indian talent for ₹20 lakh. Going into the new IPL season, the core players of Rajasthan Royals are Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Rajasthan Royals: Full List Of Players
Here is the list of Rajasthan Royals’ final squad for the IPL 2023 season:
Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Donovan Fereira, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, and KC Kariappa.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2023 Schedule
Check out the Rajasthan Royals full IPL 2023 schedule in the table below:
Rajasthan Royals: Injured Players
Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of this IPL season due to a spinal injury. As a replacement, Rajasthan Royals have recruited Sandeep Sharma. Sharma is an IPL veteran who has taken more than 100 wickets throughout his career in the tournament over the years.
Rajasthan Royals Coaching Staff
The Rajasthan Royals coaching staff consists of the following individuals:
Head Coach: Accomplished Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara will continue in the role of head coach for the Rajasthan Royals while also serving as their Director of Cricket Operations. Sangakkara joined the team back in 2021 as the Director of Cricket Operations and then, later, took over the responsibilities of head coach once Andrew McDonald left the team in 2021.
Batting Coach: Like the previous year, the team has decided not to employ anyone in the position of batting coach. The current head coach of Mumbai Indians, Amol Muzumdar, was the last batting coach for Rajasthan Royals in 2020. Since then, they haven’t had a dedicated batting coach.
Bowling Coach: The legendary Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga will serve as the bowling coach for Rajasthan Royals going into the IPL 2023 season. Malinga has had an illustrious IPL career, having played for Mumbai Indians for many years and, later, also serving as their head coach.
Fielding Coach: Former Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper Dishant Yagnik is the new fielding coach for the team in the IPL 2023 season. He has remained in this role for RR since 2018.
