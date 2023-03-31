IPL Fan Parks Return After 2019 - Find Out If Your City Is In The List
The TATA IPL Fan Parks offer an exciting and entertaining community-viewing experience for the cricket fans across the country.
After a three-year hiatus, the IPL fan parks will return for the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League. In 2015, the BCCI launched the idea of fan parks as part of its ongoing mission to spread the famed IPL competition across the nation and the world.
However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the suspension of the IPL fan parks. Now, these fan parks have returned and will encompass over 45 cities spread across 20 states and two Union Territories.
Among the 45 cities where the IPL fan parks will be located, there’s Madurai, Surat, Hubli, Kota, and Dehradun, to name a few. These fan parks aim to provide cricket fans from different parts of the country with an exciting and enjoyable community viewing experience. Moreover, there will be five fan parks open every weekend during the competition.
The IPL 2023 final will be contested on May 28, 2023, and spectators will be able to watch it from as many as five fan parks located in Jamshedpur, Palakkad, Jammu, Jorhat, and Bhopal. The opening match of the 16th IPL season between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. It is on the same day that the season’s inaugural fan park will be held in Madurai.
To know the entire list of IPL fan park cities, take a look at the table below:
IPL 2023 Fan Park: List Of Cities
IPL 2023 Fan Park: Other Details
Entry fee: The entry fee for IPL fan parks is absolutely free.
Seating arrangement: The seating arrangement for fans is determined on a first-come, first served basis.
The IPL games will be played in a home-and-away style this time. The enduring powerhouse in IPL cricket, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, will be waiting for Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans when they enter the Narendra Modi Stadium this evening.