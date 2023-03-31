IPL Fan Parks Return After 2019 - Find Out If Your City Is In The List

Among the 45 cities where the IPL fan parks will be located, there’s Madurai, Surat, Hubli, Kota, and Dehradun, to name a few. These fan parks aim to provide cricket fans from different parts of the country with an exciting and enjoyable community viewing experience. Moreover, there will be five fan parks open every weekend during the competition.

The IPL 2023 final will be contested on May 28, 2023, and spectators will be able to watch it from as many as five fan parks located in Jamshedpur, Palakkad, Jammu, Jorhat, and Bhopal. The opening match of the 16th IPL season between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. It is on the same day that the season’s inaugural fan park will be held in Madurai.