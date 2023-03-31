IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: Rashmika, Tamanna & Arijit All Set For The Mega Event
The opening ceremony of IPL will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. For live streaming the IPL 2023 opening ceremony, viewers can tune into the JioCinema App and website.
Suspense Remains Over Rohit's Absence From Photoshoot
The reason behind Rohit Sharma missing the IPL 2023 official photoshoot with captains of other teams is still unknown. More than 24 hours have passed since IPL's official Twitter handle posted the pictures of team captains posing with the trophy. Read the full story below
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's Absence From IPL Captain's Photoshoot Leaves Fans Bemused
Jay Shah Tweets Ahead of IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony
Hours before the opening ceremony of IPL 2023, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a tweet said, "The stage is set for India's favorite festival."
Tamannaah And Rashmika Gear Up For IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony
Ahead of the opening ceremony, IPL's Twitter handle posted a video featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna.
"So, I have always wanted to go and witness a match, but I never got the opportunity. But today, I am going to be performing in the opening ceremony. So I am like, made it!," Rashmika said.
IPL 2023, Match 1: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
Following the opening ceremony, defending champions Gujarat Titans will face four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural match of IPL 2023. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.