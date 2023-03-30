IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date & Time, When & Where To Watch, Performers & More
The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick off with a grand opening ceremony. Read all the details here.
The much-awaited 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is slated to begin on Friday, March 31. In the inaugural match, defending champions Gujarat Titans will face four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the match, a mega opening ceremony will be held and the crowd will witness some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry perform. Here's everything you need to know about the opening ceremony of Tata IPL 2023.
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Date
The opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will take place on Friday, March 31.
IPL Opening Ceremony 2023 Time
The opening ceremony will begin at 6 pm IST and is likely to go on for an hour.
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Performers
The organizers of the tournament have announced that actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and singer Arijit Singh will perform live at the opening ceremony. As per media reports, a few other movie stars might also perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, an official announcement is awaited.
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Venue
The grand opening ceremony will be held at the Narenda Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. And since the ceremony will be held at the world's biggest cricket stadium, it is likely going to be a sold-out event.
Where to Watch IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live On TV
The opening ceremony of IPL will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.
Where to Watch Live Streaming Of IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony
For live streaming, viewers can tune into the JioCinema App and website and watch it live on their mobile devices.
IPL 2023 Time Table, Schedule, Live Streaming Info, Where To Watch On TV, IPL Teams & Squads
IPL 2023 Teams And Format
It will be the first time since 2019 that the tournament will be played in a home-and-away format. All 10 teams have been divided into 2 groups and will play 14 matches each. The league phase will consist of 70 matches followed by the playoffs.
Group A: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
Group B: Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad