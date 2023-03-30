IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date & Time, When & Where To Watch, Performers & More

The much-awaited 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is slated to begin on Friday, March 31. In the inaugural match, defending champions Gujarat Titans will face four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the match, a mega opening ceremony will be held and the crowd will witness some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry perform. Here's everything you need to know about the opening ceremony of Tata IPL 2023.