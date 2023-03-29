IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants: LSG Match Schedule, Full Players' List, Injured Players And Coaching Staff
In their inaugural season last year, Lucknow Super Giants were eliminated in the playoffs.
The 16th edition of the 2023 Indian Premier League season, which is set to begin on March 31, will witness 10 teams competing. On April 1, Lucknow Super Giants will play their first game of the season against the Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
KL Rahul, who had guided the Lucknow franchise to the IPL 2022 playoffs, will be leading them once again. After the league phase, LSG finished third on the points table with a total of nine victories and five losses. The team is is owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.
LSG has a solid opening pair with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. However, the team will be miss Quinton de Kock for the first two games due to his obligations to play for South Africa. As a result, Kyle Mayers might open the innings with Rahul.
Let’s take a closer look at LSG's full players’ list, a list of their injured players, their IPL 2023 schedule, and much more.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2023 Schedule
Lucknow Super Giants Final Squad
Here is the complete list of Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL 2023 squad:
KL Rahul (C), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan (subject to fitness).
Lucknow Super Giants: Injured Players
Mohsin Khan, one of LSG's finest bowlers from 2022, is currently out with an injury and is unlikely to participate in the team's initial games. Mohsin, who made his debut last year, played nine IPL games and took 14 wickets with an excellent economy rate of 5.97 rpo. after making his debut for Lucknow Super Giants in 2022. He was a star performer for the Super Giants, who made it to the playoffs in their maiden campaign.
Lucknow Super Giants: Coaching Staff
LSG’s coaching staff includes the following individuals:
Head Coach: Former Zimbabwean national team captain Andy Flower is the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants. Formerly, Flower had served as an assistant coach for the Indian Premier League's Punjab Kings team. Flowers led the England national team from 2009 to 2014, winning the ICC World T20 competition in 2010 and the Ashes against Australia in 2009-10.
Assistant Coach: For the Indian Premier League 2023 season, Vijay Dahiya will work as Lucknow Super Giants' assistant coach. He was a right-handed batsman and former wicketkeeper for India.
Mentor: Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is the mentor of the LSG squad.
Bowling Coach: In IPL 2023, Morne Morkel, a former fast bowler from South Africa, will serve as the bowling coach for LSG.
Fielding Coach: Jonty Rhodes, a South African legend has been chosen as LSG's fielding coach for this season.