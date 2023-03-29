IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants: LSG Match Schedule, Full Players' List, Injured Players And Coaching Staff

The 16th edition of the 2023 Indian Premier League season, which is set to begin on March 31, will witness 10 teams competing. On April 1, Lucknow Super Giants will play their first game of the season against the Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

KL Rahul, who had guided the Lucknow franchise to the IPL 2022 playoffs, will be leading them once again. After the league phase, LSG finished third on the points table with a total of nine victories and five losses. The team is is owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.

LSG has a solid opening pair with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. However, the team will be miss Quinton de Kock for the first two games due to his obligations to play for South Africa. As a result, Kyle Mayers might open the innings with Rahul.

Let’s take a closer look at LSG's full players’ list, a list of their injured players, their IPL 2023 schedule, and much more.