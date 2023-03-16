IPL 2023: List Of Players Who Have Been Ruled Out Of The Tournament
Some well-known players will not participate in IPL 2023 because of injury. Check out the list to know who they are!
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023
The curtain-raiser for the 16th season of the Indian Premier League, featuring a match between the defending champion Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, is set for Friday, March 31. Although there is a lot of excitement and anticipation for the competition, there have been a few setbacks for the teams. There have been numerous instances of injuries as a result of which some players have been ruled out of IPL 2023 as the franchises prepare for the tournament.
Let's look at the list of players who will miss the Indian Premier League 2023 owing to injuries as well as those whose participation is yet uncertain.
Players Who Will Miss IPL 2023
Jasprit Bumrah
Rishabh Pant
Kyle Jamieson
Jhye Richardson
Will Jacks
Prasidh Krishna
Players Who Are Still Unconfirmed
Anrich Nortje
Shreyas Iyer (ruled out of the 1st half)
Jonny Bairstow
Jhye Richardson
Jhye Richardson is the most recent player to be listed as unavailable. He underwent surgery to address his persistent hamstring problems. The fast bowler, who had previously played for Punjab Kings in 2021, was scheduled to make his debut with Mumbai Indians. Richardson was purchased by Mumbai Indians for Rs.1.5 crore.
Will Jacks
Will Jacks of Royal Challengers Bangalore too has been ruled out of the league after suffering a muscular injury while playing in England's recent triumph over Bangladesh in their second ODI at Mirpur.
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant, skipper of the Delhi Capitals, was injured severely in a car accident on December 31, 2022, and is still healing. Pant won't be a part of IPL 2023.
Shreyas Iyer
Skipper Shreyas Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also recently reported back pain and was consequently ruled out of the upcoming IND vs. AUS ODI series. Iyer is further anticipated to miss the first part of the IPL 2023, according to the reports.
Prasidh Krishna
Prasidh Krishna, a pacer for the Rajasthan Royals, has also been ruled out due to a spinal stress fracture. Moreover, the bowler will need a surgery, which makes it highly unlikely that he will play in the 2023 ODI World Cup in his country in October-November.
Kyle Jamieson
Kyle Jamieson of CSK is also dealing with a back stress fracture and will be sidelined for the upcoming season.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been ruled out of the competition as he is still getting better from his persistent back problem.
While players like Anrich Nortje and David Warner are now sidelined from international cricket due to injuries, their participation in the IPL 2023 has not yet been officially confirmed.