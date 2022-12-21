IPL 2023 Auction Date And Time: When And Where To Watch Indian Premier League 2023 Auction

On December 23, 2022, in Kochi, 405 cricketers will be auctioned off as part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 player auction. Ten clubs first nominated a total of 369 candidates from the 991 players on the initial list. The final list now includes 36 additional players that teams requested, bringing the total number of players eligible for the IPL 2023 Auction to 405 players.

Of the 405 participants, 273 are from India, 132 are from other countries, and 4 are from alliance partners. There are 4 players from associate nations, 282 players who have no cap, and 119 players who have one. There are now 87 spots available, 30 of which are set aside for international players.

So, if you are preparing to watch IPL 2023, here are some details you must know.