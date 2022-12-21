IPL 2023 Auction Date And Time: When And Where To Watch Indian Premier League 2023 Auction
IPL Auction 2023 is about to begin. Check out when and where you can watch the live telecast of the auction
On December 23, 2022, in Kochi, 405 cricketers will be auctioned off as part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 player auction. Ten clubs first nominated a total of 369 candidates from the 991 players on the initial list. The final list now includes 36 additional players that teams requested, bringing the total number of players eligible for the IPL 2023 Auction to 405 players.
Of the 405 participants, 273 are from India, 132 are from other countries, and 4 are from alliance partners. There are 4 players from associate nations, 282 players who have no cap, and 119 players who have one. There are now 87 spots available, 30 of which are set aside for international players.
So, if you are preparing to watch IPL 2023, here are some details you must know.
When And Where To Watch IPL 2023 Auction?
Where will the IPL auction take place?
In Kochi, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will take place.
On which date will the event occur?
The event will take place on Friday, December 23.
At what time will the auction begin?
The auction will begin at 2:30 PM IST.
Which channel will broadcast the IPL 2023 Auction?
Star Sports outlets will broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction.
Where can you follow the live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction?
The Jio Cinema App also offers live streaming access to it.
The IPL auction is one of the most watched off-field cricket event. Every time a player is put under the hammer, there is obvious suspense among the spectators. While Hotstar has been live streaming the event for the last few years, due to the shift in broadcasting rights, viewers will now need to download the Jio Cinema app in order to witness the live action of the IPL.
In June of this year, Viacom18-Reliance was successful in acquiring the IPL's digital broadcasting rights from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Jio customers may stream the auction without interruption via the Jio Cinema app for free, albeit there will be advertisements.
About IPL 2023 Players
With 19 players from overseas wanting to be included in the elite category, the highest reservation cost is Rs 2 crore. 11 players, however, are included in the auction with a starting offer of Rs 1.5 crore. Two cricketers from India, Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are listed among the 20 players with a base price of Rs 1 crore.