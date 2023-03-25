IPL Orange Cap Winners: 15 Players Who Have Won The Coveted Award Between 2008-2022

Shaun Marsh (IPL 2008) - In the inaugural season of IPL, former Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh bagged the first-ever Orange Cap of the T20 tournament, by scoring 616 runs while playing for Kings XI Punjab, despite missing the first four matches of the tournament.

Matthew Hayden (IPL 2009) - In the next season of IPL, former Australian opener and two–time ODI World Cup winner, Matthew Hayden won the Orange Cap as he played for Chennai Super Kings by accumulating 572 runs across 12 innings.

Sachin Tendulkar (IPL 2010) - Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar won the 3rd Orange Cap in IPL history while playing for Mumbai Indians. He also broke Shaun Marsh’s previous record by scoring 618 runs in the tournament.

Chris Gayle (IPL 2011) - Once Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star player, two-time T20 World Cup champion Chris Gayle won the Orange Cap in 2011 with 608 runs across 12 innings in his name. He also won player of the tournament and held the record for maximum sixes in that season.

Chris Gayle (IPL 2012) - Despite missing the start of IPL due to injury, Chris Gayle bounced back and became the only cricketer to have won two consecutive Orange Caps in the history of IPL. The then-RCB player set a new record with 733 runs that year. He still holds the record for most sixes in a season with 59 sixes under his name.

Michael Hussey (IPL 2013) - While playing for Chennai Super Kings, Australian cricketer Michael Hussey matched Chris Gayle’s previous record of 733 runs to win the Orange Cap in 2013. He’s also a big reason behind CSK reaching the finals in that season.

Robin Uthappa (IPL 2014) - Kolkata Knight Riders’ former star player Robin Uthappa is the only cricketer in the Orange Cap list who was also a part of the winning team in the same season. He achieved this feat by scoring 660 runs despite a disappointing first leg in UAE.

David Warner (IPL 2015) - The then caption of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner is the fourth Australian cricketer on the IPL Orange Cap winners list with 562 runs in his kitty.

Virat Kohli (IPL 2016) - With his very first Orange Cap, King Kohli set the record for the most runs in an IPL season, which still remains unbroken. He scored 973 runs while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat also scored four fantastic centuries in the same season while leading his team to the finals.

David Warner (IPL 2017) - Australian cricketer David Warner broke his own previous record as he won his 2nd Orange Cap by accumulating 641 runs while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017.

Kane Williamson (IPL 2018) - Kane Williamson, the first-ever player from New Zealand to enter the list, won the Orange Cap in 2018 as he scored an impressive 735 runs while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

David Warner (IPL 2019) - With another win added to his name, David Warner became the only player to have won 3 Orange Caps in IPL history. Despite departing early to attend Australia's World Cup preparatory camp, he scored 692 runs as a Sunrisers Hyderabad player.

KL Rahul (IPL 2020) - The Kings XI Punjab opener, KL Rahul put up a promising and quite impressive show during IPL 2020 with 670 runs under his name. Although his team didn’t reach the finals, Rahul’s efforts were recognized as he was named the Indian team’s temporary captain in the Test and ODI series against South Africa.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (IPL 2021) - 2021 was the year for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Not only did the Chennai Super Kings player win an Orange Cap with 635 runs, but he was also given the Emerging Player award for his efforts during the tournament.