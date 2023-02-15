India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup: Date, Time, Where To Watch
India vs West Indies Women’s T20 world cup will be held on Wednesday. Read on to know the details of the match.
India W vs West Indies W: T20 World Cup
India W vs West Indies W: T20 World Cup
India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the opening Women's T20 World Cup match, and the Women in Blue are hoping for a repeat performance against the West Indies.
India will now want to improve its bowling performance against West Indies in their second Women's T20 World Cup game on Wednesday after defeating Pakistan in the lung-opener. In the victory over Pakistan, the Indian batsmen completed their largest successful chase in the T20 World Cup despite being without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.
Mandhana missed the match against Pakistan due to a finger injury, but the great opener is expected to play against the West Indies despite their recent crushing defeat to England. Mandhana made it through a pre-game training session without any injuries. Further, Mandhana is expected to be healthy enough to compete in the event, according to India's bowling coach Troy Cooley.
Following below are the details of the Women’s T20 World Cup between India and West Indies.
Women's T20 World Cup India Vs West Indies: Date & Time
Women’s T20 World Cup between India and West Indies will take place on February 15 at 6:30 PM IST. At 6 PM IST, the coin will be tossed. The match will be held at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.
Women's T20 World Cup India Vs West Indies: Where To Watch?
Star Sports Network will broadcast the Women’s T20 World Cup between India and West Indies. The match will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile application.
Women's T20 World Cup India Vs West Indies: Squad Details
Team India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.
Team West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.