India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup: Date, Time, Where To Watch

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the opening Women's T20 World Cup match, and the Women in Blue are hoping for a repeat performance against the West Indies.

India will now want to improve its bowling performance against West Indies in their second Women's T20 World Cup game on Wednesday after defeating Pakistan in the lung-opener. In the victory over Pakistan, the Indian batsmen completed their largest successful chase in the T20 World Cup despite being without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

Mandhana missed the match against Pakistan due to a finger injury, but the great opener is expected to play against the West Indies despite their recent crushing defeat to England. Mandhana made it through a pre-game training session without any injuries. Further, Mandhana is expected to be healthy enough to compete in the event, according to India's bowling coach Troy Cooley.

Following below are the details of the Women’s T20 World Cup between India and West Indies.