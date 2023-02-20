India vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup: Date, Time, Where To Watch Live
Learn where and how to watch the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup match between India Women and Ireland Women.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup
ICC Women's T20 World Cup
ICC Women's T20 World Cup is nearing conclusion with only six more matches remaining in the group stage. In the upcoming 18th match of the group stage, we’ll see a clash between the Indian women and Irish women. Learn all about the upcoming India vs Ireland match, right here.
India and Ireland are a part of group B in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. India takes up the second position with 2 wins, out of the 3 matches played. Meanwhile, Ireland remains at the bottom of the table, without any wins so far.
In the last match against England held on Saturday, February 18, India was chasing a target of 152. However, England Women limited the India Women to 140 runs at the end of the 20-over game.
Meanwhile, Ireland Women played their last match against West Indies Women on Friday, February 17, where the former was defending their score of 137 runs. However, West Indies Women registered their first win of the series by scoring 140 runs in 19.5 overs.
Today’s India vs Ireland match will decide whether India adds another win to the table or Ireland finally registers a win in the series.
IND-W vs IRE-W T20 World Cup Match Details
The India Women vs Ireland Women match will be taking place on Monday, February 20, 2023. This ICC Women's World Cup match between India and Ireland will be played at Saint George's Park in Port Elizabeth, Gqeberha, South Africa. The match will start at 6:30 pm IST and can be viewed LIVE via various mediums.
How To Watch IND-W vs IRE-W T20 World Cup Live?
Watch IND-W vs IRE-W T20 World Cup On Star Sports
Viewers of the game across India can watch the India Women vs Ireland Women T20 World Cup match LIVE on various channels under the Star Sports Network. Simply ensure that you have a working DTH subscription that allows you to watch those specific channels and you can catch the match LIVE on your television sets.
India W vs Ireland W Match: Watch Online
If you prefer watching the India vs Ireland match online, you can do so via the Disney+Hostar app. Not only the IND vs IRE match, but you can also watch all the other ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches via this OTT app. All you need is a premium Disney+Hotstar subscription and a working internet connection.
India Women & Ireland Women T20 World Cup Squads
Here are the Indian and Irish women's squads as announced at the start of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup:
India’s Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Shikha Pandey.
Ireland’s Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Laura Delany (Captain), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Mary Waldron (wk), Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, and Rebecca Stokell.