India vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup: Date, Time, Where To Watch Live

India and Ireland are a part of group B in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. India takes up the second position with 2 wins, out of the 3 matches played. Meanwhile, Ireland remains at the bottom of the table, without any wins so far.

In the last match against England held on Saturday, February 18, India was chasing a target of 152. However, England Women limited the India Women to 140 runs at the end of the 20-over game.

Meanwhile, Ireland Women played their last match against West Indies Women on Friday, February 17, where the former was defending their score of 137 runs. However, West Indies Women registered their first win of the series by scoring 140 runs in 19.5 overs.

Today’s India vs Ireland match will decide whether India adds another win to the table or Ireland finally registers a win in the series.