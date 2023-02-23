India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final Match: Date, Time, Where To Watch Live

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has finally reached its conclusive stages. With the group stage completed, India, Australia, England, and South Africa will now be seen clashing in the semi-finals to grab their spot in the finals to be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023. India and Australia women’s teams will be facing off on February 23, 2023, while England and South Africa will face each other on February 24, 2023.

Australia is the current defending champion of the Women's T20 World Cup. After winning five out of the seven editions of the tournament held so far, Australia Women’s team is considered the No. 1 women’s T20 cricket team in the world. Meanwhile, India has only made it to the finals of this tournament once, earning them the fourth spot.

In the ICC Women’s World Cup 2023, Australia is on top of the table in Group A with all four victories. Meanwhile, India has secured the 2nd position in Group B with three out of four wins.

Today, we’ll see these two fantastic teams battling it out to make it to the finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup.