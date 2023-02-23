India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final Match: Date, Time, Where To Watch Live
Gear up for the IND vs AUS ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals and learn when, where and how to watch it.
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has finally reached its conclusive stages. With the group stage completed, India, Australia, England, and South Africa will now be seen clashing in the semi-finals to grab their spot in the finals to be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023. India and Australia women’s teams will be facing off on February 23, 2023, while England and South Africa will face each other on February 24, 2023.
Australia is the current defending champion of the Women's T20 World Cup. After winning five out of the seven editions of the tournament held so far, Australia Women’s team is considered the No. 1 women’s T20 cricket team in the world. Meanwhile, India has only made it to the finals of this tournament once, earning them the fourth spot.
In the ICC Women’s World Cup 2023, Australia is on top of the table in Group A with all four victories. Meanwhile, India has secured the 2nd position in Group B with three out of four wins.
Today, we’ll see these two fantastic teams battling it out to make it to the finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup.
IND-W vs AUS-W T20 World Cup Match Details
India Women vs Australia Women will be fighting for a spot in the finals on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match will be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. The match will start at 6:30 pm IST and can be viewed LIVE via DTH or OTT subscriptions.
Where To Watch IND-W vs AUS-W T20 World Cup Live?
If you can’t make it to the stadium to watch the IND vs AUS in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup, here are two other ways you can catch all the action LIVE:
Watch IND-W vs AUS-W T20 World Cup On Star Sports
You can watch the India Women vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup match LIVE on various channels under the Star Sports Network available across India. Just ensure that you have an active DTH subscription that includes those specific channels and you can catch the match LIVE on your television sets.
Watch IND-W vs AUS-W T20 World Cup Online On Disney+Hotstar
If you’d rather watch India vs Australia match online, all you need to do is download the Disney+Hostar app and get its premium subscription. Not only the IND vs AUS semi-finals, but you can also watch the EN vs SA semi-finals as well as the finals via this OTT app.
India Women & Australia Women T20 World Cup Squads
Here are the Indian and Australian women's squads as announced at the start of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup:
India’s Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Shikha Pandey.
Australia’s Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Meg Lanning (Captain), Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (wk), Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, and Megan Schutt.