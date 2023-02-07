India vs Australia Test Series 2023: Full Schedule, Where To Watch, Squads
India and Australia will square off in a four-match test series. Continue reading to find out the entire match schedule.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023
India and Australia share a long-standing history in the world of cricket. The Indian team will be playing a 4-match test series against Australia as per the Board of Cricket Control for India. The two teams will be competing against each other in the months of February and March 2023 to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The matches between India and Australia will reignite one of the cricket’s most storied rivalry between the two nations. All the games of the India vs. Australia test series 2023 have been scheduled and confirmed by the Indian Cricket Board. Let's look at the complete schedule for the India vs. Australia test series in 2023.
India vs Australia Test Series 2023: Full Schedule
The India vs Australia Test Series 2023 full schedule is listed below:
India vs Australia Test Series 2023: Squads
Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, Mohd. Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), and R. Ashwin.
Team Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Scott Boland, Peter Handscomb (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitchell Swepson, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, and Todd Murphy.
India vs Australia Test Series 2023: Where To Watch?
In India, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test Series 2023 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. It will also be accessible on the Disney+ Hotstar App and website.
The Australians will attempt to win the championship with a star-studded squad that includes batters like David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith, among others. On the other side, the Men in Blue, who are now rated second in the world, will also be eager to secure their spot in the World Test Championship final match.