India vs Australia Test Series 2023: Full Schedule, Where To Watch, Squads

India and Australia share a long-standing history in the world of cricket. The Indian team will be playing a 4-match test series against Australia as per the Board of Cricket Control for India. The two teams will be competing against each other in the months of February and March 2023 to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The matches between India and Australia will reignite one of the cricket’s most storied rivalry between the two nations. All the games of the India vs. Australia test series 2023 have been scheduled and confirmed by the Indian Cricket Board. Let's look at the complete schedule for the India vs. Australia test series in 2023.