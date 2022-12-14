India vs Australia: How To Watch IND Vs AUS Women's 3rd T20I LIVE?
Check out the IND Vs AUS Women's T20I match schedule and where to watch them LIVE.
Indian Women's Team vs Australian Women's Team
After a smashing win at the Asia Cup 2022, the Indian Women’s team clashed with the Aussies in a five-match T20I series at the Australia Women’s tour of India. The series started on Friday, December 9, 2022, and will be concluding on December 20, 2022.
The first IND Vs AUS Women’s T20I match was won by the Australian women by successfully chasing the target with 11 balls and 9 wickets to spare. The second match in the series turned out to be a tie and went into the Super Over. However, this super over was won by the Indian women with a score of 20 runs against Australia’s score of 16 runs.
So, currently, the score is 1-1. Now, the IND Vs AUS 3rd T20I will take place on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 7 PM.
Find out how and where can you watch the 3rd T20 LIVE.
How To Watch IND Vs AUS T20I LIVE?
There are three ways to watch any cricket match LIVE - You either go to the stadium, watch it on TV or watch it online. Since this is a series happening in our home ground, you can actually use either of the three methods to watch the matches.
The third T20I between the Indian Women's and Australia Women’s cricket teams will take place on Friday, December 14, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Churchgate, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST, while the toss for this match will take place half an hour before the start of the play, which is around 6:30 pm.
While the first two matches were held at the DY Patil Sports Stadium, all the remaining matches after the third one will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Churchgate, Mumbai, Maharashtra. All the remaining matches will also have timings similar to the previous matches.
Here’s how you can watch the IND Vs AUS T20I matches using the aforementioned three methods:
At The Stadium With Free Tickets
In an attempt to get more and more people interested and invested in Women’s Cricket, the BCCI has kept absolutely free entry for all the five matches to be held under the Women's T20I series between India and Australia.
According to a TOI report, a source commenting on the free tickets said, "There'll be complimentary tickets which the fans will have to collect at the gates of the stadium. However, the spectators won't be charged anything for the tickets.”
So, anybody who wants to catch the action LIVE, right from the stadium, simply has to visit the stadium and get their free tickets from the counter.
More details on how to get your tickets for the remaining three matches are mentioned in the tweet shared by the official Twitter handle of BCCI Women.
IND Vs AUS Women’s T20I series Live Telecast
All these five matches will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network. Simply turn on your television sets and watch all the action from the comfort of your home.
Ind Vs Aus T20I Live Online On Disney+Hotstar App
The IND Vs AUS Women’s T20I series will be streaming LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app. All you need is a Disney+Hotstar subscription and you can watch all the matches in the series from anywhere.
India Vs Australia Women’s T20I Series: Full Match Schedule
Here is the schedule for the IND Vs AUS women's T20I series:
1st T20I: December 9, 2022, at DY Patil Stadium starting at 7:00 pm.
2nd T20I: December 11, 2022, at DY Patil Stadium starting at 7:00 pm.
3rd T20I: December 14, 2022, at Brabourne Stadium starting at 7:00 pm.
4th T20I: December 17, 2022, at Brabourne Stadium starting at 7:00 pm.
5th T20I: December 20, 2022, at Brabourne Stadium starting at 7:00 pm.
