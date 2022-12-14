India vs Australia: How To Watch IND Vs AUS Women's 3rd T20I LIVE?

After a smashing win at the Asia Cup 2022, the Indian Women’s team clashed with the Aussies in a five-match T20I series at the Australia Women’s tour of India. The series started on Friday, December 9, 2022, and will be concluding on December 20, 2022.

The first IND Vs AUS Women’s T20I match was won by the Australian women by successfully chasing the target with 11 balls and 9 wickets to spare. The second match in the series turned out to be a tie and went into the Super Over. However, this super over was won by the Indian women with a score of 20 runs against Australia’s score of 16 runs.

So, currently, the score is 1-1. Now, the IND Vs AUS 3rd T20I will take place on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 7 PM.

Find out how and where can you watch the 3rd T20 LIVE.