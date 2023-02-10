India vs Australia 1st Test: Best Moments So Far

The Australian innings was dominated by Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, who seemed to be handling the spin-friendly Nagpur pitch with ease. However, Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul turned the tables in India's favour. The left-arm spinner's performance was a dream come true for the Indian team, as he dismissed both Labuschagne and Smith, along with three other lower-order batsmen.

The Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul solidified India's advantage with a 76-run opening stand. Sharma carried his good form into Day 2 and brought up his ninth Test century, finishing the day on 118 off 207 balls. He and Ravindra Jadeja put together a 58-run partnership, which saw India through to the lead. At tea, India was on 226/5 in 80 overs, leading Australia by 49 runs.

The second session saw India lose two quick wickets, with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav falling to Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon, respectively. However, Rohit Sharma seemed unperturbed by the dismissals and went on to score his century. Earlier in the day, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit had ensured that India maintained their advantage from Day 1. Ashwin also became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to surpass 450 Test wickets.