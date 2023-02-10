India vs Australia 1st Test: Best Moments So Far
Relive some of the best moments of the match as India gains momentum in the first test against Australia
India vs Australia: 1st Test Match
India and Australia are facing off in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and it has been an exciting turn of events so far. The first day of the match saw the Indian team in a leading position, with the Australian team being all out for 177, and India ending the day on 77 for 1. Day 2 ended being much more fruitful for India as Jadeja and Axar piled on the misery with India ending day 2 with the score of 321/7, a massive lead of 144 runs
Let's take a look at some of the most noteworthy moments from the first Test match between India and Australia so far:.
In the photo below, the Indian Cricket Team celebrates as both the Australian openers are out for this innings, with one wicket taken by Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami each.
One of India's most promising batsmen Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut with this match against Australia. His family was also there to support and encourage him. Made for a touching frame indeed!
Captain Rohit Sharma And Ravindra Jadeja celebrate after Jadeja manages to get two wickets in quick succession.
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his third wicket as he manages to take out Australian batsman Steve Smith. An important wicket for sure!
R Ashwin celebrates his second wicket of the innings. After this match’s performance, R Ashwin became the second ever Indian player to take 450 wickets in test matches.
Ravindra Jadeja continues his dominating bowling performance in this game as he manages to get his fourth wicket.
Captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century in the first test match against the Australian Team.
Rohit Sharma has a well-deserved moment of celebration as he crosses the 100-run mark, scoring another Test century.
Indian batsman Axar Patel manages to score a half-century for the team with this well-placed shot.
The Australian innings was dominated by Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, who seemed to be handling the spin-friendly Nagpur pitch with ease. However, Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul turned the tables in India's favour. The left-arm spinner's performance was a dream come true for the Indian team, as he dismissed both Labuschagne and Smith, along with three other lower-order batsmen.
The Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul solidified India's advantage with a 76-run opening stand. Sharma carried his good form into Day 2 and brought up his ninth Test century, finishing the day on 118 off 207 balls. He and Ravindra Jadeja put together a 58-run partnership, which saw India through to the lead. At tea, India was on 226/5 in 80 overs, leading Australia by 49 runs.
The second session saw India lose two quick wickets, with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav falling to Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon, respectively. However, Rohit Sharma seemed unperturbed by the dismissals and went on to score his century. Earlier in the day, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit had ensured that India maintained their advantage from Day 1. Ashwin also became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to surpass 450 Test wickets.