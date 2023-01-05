Ind Vs SL Live: Date, Time, Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka T20 Match Live Online And On TV?
The 2nd T20I match is going to happen on Jan 5, 2023, i.e. Thursday at 7 PM IST. Watch Ind vs SL match live online, find out how!
Team India has returned to action with T20 series against Sri Lanka. The series started on January 3, 2023, and the first match took place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This time, India has a new captain, Hardik Pandya, as he leads in the absence of the side's ‘big three’ - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. The trio of these cricketers will make a comeback for the ODIs. This time, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda are also in the squad.
Moreover, Suryakumar Yadav has been named vice-captain of the side, and Ishan Kishan is set to take on the wicketkeeping gloves. On the bowling side, for this year, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel will lead the spin line alongside Washington Sundar.
The second match of this year’s T20 series is all set to happen on January 5, 2023, and we know you’re so excited to see your country win.
So, wait no more and read the Ind Vs SL streaming details below. Let’s start!
IND vs SL 2nd T20I Match: Date And Time
Mark your calendar! The 2nd T20I match is going to happen on January 5, 2023, i.e., Thursday at 7 PM IST.
Ind Vs SL T20 Series: How To Watch It Live Online?
If you want to watch the Ind Vs SL T20 series online on your mobile phone, Disney+Hotstar is your platform. The OTT platform provides you with live streaming of the match. Open the app and on the homepage, you can watch it.
Ind Vs SL T20 Series: Live On TV
If you want to watch the series on your TV, turn on the Star Sports Network and DD sports channel.
Watch The Match Live At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
Now, if you’re a big fan of this series and want to watch the match live in person, visit Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Mumbai.