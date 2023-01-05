Ind Vs SL Live: Date, Time, Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka T20 Match Live Online And On TV?

Team India has returned to action with T20 series against Sri Lanka. The series started on January 3, 2023, and the first match took place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This time, India has a new captain, Hardik Pandya, as he leads in the absence of the side's ‘big three’ - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. The trio of these cricketers will make a comeback for the ODIs. This time, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda are also in the squad.

Moreover, Suryakumar Yadav has been named vice-captain of the side, and Ishan Kishan is set to take on the wicketkeeping gloves. On the bowling side, for this year, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel will lead the spin line alongside Washington Sundar.

The second match of this year’s T20 series is all set to happen on January 5, 2023, and we know you’re so excited to see your country win.

So, wait no more and read the Ind Vs SL streaming details below. Let’s start!