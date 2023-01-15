Ind vs SL 3rd ODI 2023: How To Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Last ODI Live?
The final ODI between India and Sri Lanka is all set to take place on Sunday, 15 January. Check out the match details here
India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2023
On Sunday, the third and final ODI match will take place between Sri Lanka and India. With outstanding performance in the first two games, India has already won the series. Find out how to watch the last ODI between India and Sri Lanka live as the last game approaches.
Ind vs SL 3rd ODI 2023: Date
On January 15, the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and India will be played.
Ind vs SL 3rd ODI 2023: Time & Venue
The final match will be contested in Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium and will begin at 01:30 PM. The match's coin toss will take place 30 minutes before to the start of the game, or at 01:00 PM.
Ind vs SL 3rd ODI 2023: How To Watch It Live?
Disney+Hotstar app and website will stream the India vs. Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live. Additionally, live broadcasts of the game will also be available on Star Sports Network as well as Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports).
Ind vs SL 2nd ODI 2023: Match Updates
In the 2nd ODI match, India was led by Rohit Sharma, and Sri Lanka by Dasun Shanaka and it was contested at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sri Lanka’s cricket team won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI. The Indian team's bowlers knocked out Sri Lanka within 215 runs in 39.4 overs.
While Mohammad Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav captured three wickets each on behalf of India, Sri Lankan batsman Nuwanidu Fernando hit 50 runs in 63 balls. Following Sri Lanka's batting, the Indian squad started out well, and they went on to win the second ODI by 4 wickets.
Check out what the BCCI tweeted after the match:
Following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian batting order, KL Rahul also found his form and made a half-century to help Team India win the second ODI. The hosts overcame the early setback to finish the chase. In contrast to Hardik's 36 runs, the wicketkeeper-batsman amassed 64* runs. To hinder the Indian run-chase, Chamika Karunaratne and Lahiru Kumara each took two wickets. However, the Indian team won the 2nd ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.