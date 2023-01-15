Ind vs SL 3rd ODI 2023: How To Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Last ODI Live?

In the 2nd ODI match, India was led by Rohit Sharma, and Sri Lanka by Dasun Shanaka and it was contested at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sri Lanka’s cricket team won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI. The Indian team's bowlers knocked out Sri Lanka within 215 runs in 39.4 overs.

While Mohammad Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav captured three wickets each on behalf of India, Sri Lankan batsman Nuwanidu Fernando hit 50 runs in 63 balls. Following Sri Lanka's batting, the Indian squad started out well, and they went on to win the second ODI by 4 wickets.

Check out what the BCCI tweeted after the match: