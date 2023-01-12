Ind Vs SL 2nd ODI 2023: Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Match Live Online?
Ind Vs SL 2nd ODI is all set to begin soon! Learn where you can watch the match live online.
India Vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2023
India and Sri Lanka are once again squaring off against one another in a three-match One Day International Series 2023 from January 10 to January 15 following the conclusion of the T20I series on Saturday. Team Blue is led by the captain of India, Rohit Sharma, while Dasun Shanaka is leading Sri Lanka. The first match of the ODI series between India and Sri Lanka took place on January 10 at 1:30 PM in Guwahati. Team India won the match by 67 runs.
Find out where you can watch the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka live online.
Ind Vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 Livestream: How To Watch Online And On TV?
All three of the games of the series will be aired live on Star Sports Network for viewers. All games are also streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Ind Vs SL 2nd ODI 2023: Timetable
1st ODI match: January 10 at 1:30 PM
2nd ODI match: January 12 at 1:30 PM
3rd ODI match: January 15 at 1:30 PM
Ind Vs SL 2nd ODI 2023: Venue
1st ODI match: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
2nd ODI match: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
3rd ODI match: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Ind Vs SL 2nd ODI 2023: Squad Details
Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), K L Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Jasprit Bumrah
Team Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana
Both teams recently competed against one another in a T20I series that finished on January 7. India defeated Sri Lanka by 91 runs thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's scorching undefeated century (112 not out off 51 balls) and an all-around strong bowling effort. This gave India a 2-1 series victory over the other two games, and Team Blue now hopes to continue dominating the remaining three games.