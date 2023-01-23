IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023: How To Watch India vs New Zealand Last ODI Live?
Team India and Team New Zealand are ready for the third and final encounter of the ODI series on January 24, Tuesday.
Team India and Team New Zealand are ready for the third and final encounter of the ODI series on January 24, Tuesday. India won the 2nd ODI by 8 wickets. Indian bowlers knocked out the New Zealand batters by out-bowling them for 108. Having already lost the series 2-0, the Kiwis will try to finish better, whereas the men in blue would want to be ruthless and win by a margin of 3-0. The series has been thrilling and the last face-off is going to be even more exciting.
Before we get into the action, let's have a look at streaming details for the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023.
When Is The 3rd ODI Between IND And NZ?
The final One-Day International between India and New Zealand will happen on January 24, 2023, Tuesday.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Venue
The 3rd IND vs NZ ODI 2023 will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
What Is The Time Of The 3rd ODI Between IND Vs NZ?
The final face-off will begin at 1:30 PM.
How To Watch The 3rd ODI Between India and New Zealand Live On TV?
If you want to watch the match live on TV, Star Sports Network is your channel. The match will be broadcast live on it.
India vs New Zealand: How To Watch Live Online?
If your schedule is tight and you don’t want to miss the match, catch it live on the Disney+Hotstar OTT platform.
India Squad
Team Captain: Rohit Sharma
Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), and Hardik Pandya (VC).
Bowlers: Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.
New Zealand Squad
Team Captain: Tom Latham
Batsmen: Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, and Jacob Duffy
Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, and Blair Tickner.