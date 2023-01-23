IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023: How To Watch India vs New Zealand Last ODI Live?

Team India and Team New Zealand are ready for the third and final encounter of the ODI series on January 24, Tuesday. India won the 2nd ODI by 8 wickets. Indian bowlers knocked out the New Zealand batters by out-bowling them for 108. Having already lost the series 2-0, the Kiwis will try to finish better, whereas the men in blue would want to be ruthless and win by a margin of 3-0. The series has been thrilling and the last face-off is going to be even more exciting.

Before we get into the action, let's have a look at streaming details for the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023.