IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live?
The 2nd ODI between team India & New Zealand will happen on January 21st, 2023 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium
IND vs NZ ODI Series 2023
After a thrilling win against New Zealand by 12 runs, Team India is all set to play IND vs NZ's 2nd ODI match on January 21, 2023, i.e. Saturday. In the Ind VS NZ 1st ODI match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, a massive knock from Shubhman Gill and a four-wicket haul by Mohammed Siraj eventually helped team India win. The team posted 349/8 in 50 overs after Shubhman Gill alone smashed 208 runs.
Unfortunately, team New Zealand started off on a bad note as they lost quick wickets but Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner showcased a huge partnership.
Now, fans are curious to see what happens in IND vs NZ's 2nd ODI match. If you’re also eagerly waiting for the match, and want to know complete streaming details, read on!
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023: Date And Time
The 2nd ODI between team India and team New Zealand will happen on January 21st, 2023. The toss timing for the match is 1:00 PM IST and the match starting time is 1:30 PM IST.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023: Venue
The two teams will fight against each at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023: How To Watch Live?
You can watch the match live on Star Sports Network or DD sports. Moreover, you can also catch the moments on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar. The series will also be available in New Zealand with coverage on Sky Sports 2.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023: Squad
Team India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubhman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (WK), Hardik Pandya (Vice-Captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik
Team New Zealand: Tom Latham (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023: Series Explained
India and New Zealand last played a ODI and T20I series in November 2022. At that time, India visited New Zealand for three T20I and three ODI matches. Team India won the T20I series, whereas the ODI series was won by Team New Zealand.
This year, Team New Zealand took a tour to India to play three ODI matches and three T20 series. Out of those, India has already won the IND vs NZ 1st ODI match. Now let’s see who is going to win the second one. The 3rd ODI match is scheduled to happen on January 24, 2023, in Indore.
For more such updates related to IND vs NZ ODI 2023, stay connected with us!