IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live?

After a thrilling win against New Zealand by 12 runs, Team India is all set to play IND vs NZ's 2nd ODI match on January 21, 2023, i.e. Saturday. In the Ind VS NZ 1st ODI match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, a massive knock from Shubhman Gill and a four-wicket haul by Mohammed Siraj eventually helped team India win. The team posted 349/8 in 50 overs after Shubhman Gill alone smashed 208 runs.

Unfortunately, team New Zealand started off on a bad note as they lost quick wickets but Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner showcased a huge partnership.

Now, fans are curious to see what happens in IND vs NZ's 2nd ODI match. If you’re also eagerly waiting for the match, and want to know complete streaming details, read on!