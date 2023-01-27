IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 Live: Confirmed Lineups, Where And When To Watch It Live?
The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place on January 27, 2023.
IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023: Where To Watch On TV?
The T20I game between India and New Zealand will be broadcast on the DD Sports and Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports HD).
IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023: Where To Watch Online?
The first T20I between India and New Zealand can be watched live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Airtel Digital TV and Jio TV are other viewing alternatives. Users can easily download these apps on their smartphones to watch the match live.
India vs NZ Toss
India have won the toss and have opted to field. Hardik Pandya wins the toss and opts to bowl.
IND vs NZ Confirmed Lineups
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
India vs NZ T20 Series
After defeating New Zealand in the ODI series with a 3-0 score, India is gearing up for their first T20I match against New Zealand on Friday, January 27. With the series victory against the Kiwis, Team India is off to a strong start. Further, Team India will compete for the ODI World Cup and then play Australia in a test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023.
In the T20I series, New Zealand will strive to reclaim some victories, while India will try to keep up their impressive recent performance. Hardik Pandya, an all-rounder, will captain the Indian team, and Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are anticipated to open the batting. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are anticipated to bowl.
IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023: Date And Time
The India vs. New Zealand T20I 2023 match will begin on January 27 at 7 p.m. IST.
IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023: Venue
The match between India and New Zealand is all set to be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023: Squad Details
India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy, Ben Lister, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Michael Rippon, Blair Tickner.
The three one-day internationals against New Zealand were all high-scoring contests. India not only defeated New Zealand 3-0, but the Men in Blue were also named the new No. 1 ranked team in ODIs. In the third and final ODI, India defeated New Zealand by 90 runs thanks to centuries from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as well as three wicket hauls from Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal.