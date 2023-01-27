IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 Live: Confirmed Lineups, Where And When To Watch It Live?

After defeating New Zealand in the ODI series with a 3-0 score, India is gearing up for their first T20I match against New Zealand on Friday, January 27. With the series victory against the Kiwis, Team India is off to a strong start. Further, Team India will compete for the ODI World Cup and then play Australia in a test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023.

In the T20I series, New Zealand will strive to reclaim some victories, while India will try to keep up their impressive recent performance. Hardik Pandya, an all-rounder, will captain the Indian team, and Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are anticipated to open the batting. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are anticipated to bowl.