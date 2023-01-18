IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live?
The first ODI between India and New Zealand is all set to air on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
IND vs NZ ODI Series 2023
On Wednesday, the first ODI match of the India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2023 will take place. India recently won 2023's first ODI series against Sri Lanka. As a confident team, India sets to take on the New Zealand cricket team for another ODI series. Read on to know how and where you can watch this upcoming ODI match.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Date
The first ODI match between the cricket teams of India and New Zealand will be played on January 18, 2023.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Time And Venue
The first ODI match between India and New Zealand will commence at 1.30 PM IST and the venue for this match has been set at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The coin toss will commence 30 minutes earlier at 1:00 PM IST.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match: Where To Watch It Live?
Cricket fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service to watch the first ODI match between India and New Zealand live on January 18, 2023, at 1.30 PM IST, as the match goes live.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match: Live On TV
You can also watch the live telecast of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match on the Star Sports Network TV Channel at 1.30 PM IST when the match commences.
Indian Cricket Squad For The Upcoming Match
The following players are part of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming ODI match against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.
New Zealand Cricket Squad For The Upcoming Match
The following players are part of the New Zealand cricket team for the upcoming ODI match against India: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.
