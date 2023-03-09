Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL Semi Final: Match Time, How To Watch & More
The second round of the ISL 2022-23 semi-final between Hyderabad FC And ATK Mohun Bagan takes place today on March 9.
ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Odisha FC by 2-0 to advance to the second round of semifinals. The goals scored by Hugo Boumous and Dimi Petratos for ATKMB secured a semifinal matchup with Hyderabad FC. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC clinched the second spot in the semifinal early in the season avoiding the knockout matches.
In this article, we will help you know the match time, squad details, how to watch the match and best players in the Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Semi-final 2.
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Semi-Final 2: Date & Time
The second semi-final match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL 2022-2023 season will take place on 9th March at 7:30 PM.
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Semi-Final 2: How To Watch On TV?
Hyderabad FC vs. ATK Mohun Bagan's semi-final match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network stations, namely, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, and Star Sports 3.
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Semi-Final 2: How To Watch Online?
The semi-final game between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan can also be watched online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Semi-Final 2: Squad Details
Team Hyderabad FC: Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Slavko Damjanovic, Sumit Rathi, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Singh, Federico Gallego, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ricky Shabong, Dimitri Petratos, Kiyan Giri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla
Team ATK Mohun Bagan: Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Anuj Kumar, Laxmikant Kattimani, Aman Kumar Sahani, Reagan Singh, Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Akash Mishra, Manoj Mohammad, Soyal Joshy, Alex Saji, João Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Sweden Fernandes, Sahil Tavora, Borja Herrera, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Nikhil Poojary, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Joel Chianese, Aaren D’Silva, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Javi Siverio
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Semi-Final 2: Players To Watch Out For
ATKMB: Hugo Boumous
Hugo Boumous has been essential in advancing ATK Mohun Bagan to the postseason. Although missing some time due to injuries, he is the Green and Maroons' second-highest assist producer with four assists from 16 games. He is also his team's second-leading scorer with five goals. His 54 opportunities created in the league were the second-most of any player.
Hyderabad FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche
In terms of goals scored, Bartholomew Ogbeche leads Hyderabad FC. Despite having a subpar season, he has participated in 19 games and scored 10 goals. The team's second-place finish in the league standings was made possible by Ogbeche, who is a powerfully built striker for Hyderabad FC. In addition to his hat-trick against FC Goa, he scored several other goals at crucial moments to keep Hyderabad in the race for the top spot till the very end.