Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL Semi Final: Match Time, How To Watch & More

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Odisha FC by 2-0 to advance to the second round of semifinals. The goals scored by Hugo Boumous and Dimi Petratos for ATKMB secured a semifinal matchup with Hyderabad FC. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC clinched the second spot in the semifinal early in the season avoiding the knockout matches.

In this article, we will help you know the match time, squad details, how to watch the match and best players in the Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Semi-final 2.