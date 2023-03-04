Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL: Match Time, How To Watch, Probable Playing XI
Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will be facing each other in the first match of the Women’s Premiere League on March 4, 2023.
India is all set to host its first-ever Women’s Premiere League (WPL), starting Saturday, March 4, 2023, and concluding on March 26, 2023. On March 4, Gujarat Giants will be seen facing off against Mumbai Indians in the first match of the league.
Gujarat Giants is led by Australian batter and wicket-keeper Beth Mooney, while Indian all-rounder Sneha Rana acts as her vice-captain. The Giants have built a really strong team with some popular international names such as Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Anna Sutherland, and Georgia Wareham, among others. The team also has onboarded really strong Indian players such as Harleen Deol, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, and others.
On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians will have Indian all-rounder player Harmanpreet Kaur as their skipper. The Mumbai Indians women's team has a great mix of both International and Indian players. Some notable players in the squad are Hayley Williams, Dhara Gujjar, and Nat Sciver-Brunt.
Both sides seem to be in great form for their first match to be held on March 4, 2023. Here’s a look into the match details, how to watch it, and the probable playing 11 from both squads.
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Match: Date And Time
The first match of the Women's Premiere League will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. The match will take place on March 4, 2023, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai. After the toss, the game will start at 7:30 PM IST.
How To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 LIVE?
While the best experience would be to watch all these matches LIVE at the stadium, if you can’t do it, you can always catch all the action LIVE from your TV or mobile phone. Viacom 18 purchased the sole right to broadcast the first-ever Women’s Premier League on TV and online for INR 951 crore.
These rights would be with them for the coming five years commencing in 2023. Thus, the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match will be available to watch live on the Sports18 channel on TV. Meanwhile, the Jio Cinema app will live stream the WPL 2023 in India on the mobile platform.
GGW vs MIW WPL 2023 Probable Playing XI
According to the entire Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians squad chosen for the Women’s Premiere League, here’s what the probable Playin XI for both the teams look like for their upcoming match on March 4, 2023:
Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Dhara Gujjar, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Jintimani Kalita, Issy Wong, Sonam Yadav.
Gujarat Giants Probable Playing XI: Beth Mooney (C, wk), Sabbineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner, D Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana, Hurley Gala, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar