Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL: Match Time, How To Watch, Probable Playing XI

India is all set to host its first-ever Women’s Premiere League (WPL), starting Saturday, March 4, 2023, and concluding on March 26, 2023. On March 4, Gujarat Giants will be seen facing off against Mumbai Indians in the first match of the league.

Gujarat Giants is led by Australian batter and wicket-keeper Beth Mooney, while Indian all-rounder Sneha Rana acts as her vice-captain. The Giants have built a really strong team with some popular international names such as Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Anna Sutherland, and Georgia Wareham, among others. The team also has onboarded really strong Indian players such as Harleen Deol, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, and others.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians will have Indian all-rounder player Harmanpreet Kaur as their skipper. The Mumbai Indians women's team has a great mix of both International and Indian players. Some notable players in the squad are Hayley Williams, Dhara Gujjar, and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Both sides seem to be in great form for their first match to be held on March 4, 2023. Here’s a look into the match details, how to watch it, and the probable playing 11 from both squads.