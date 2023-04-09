GT vs KKR Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2023 Match Live?

Gujarat Titans, on the other side, have easily won both their matches. They defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL opener by chasing182 runs with 4 balls remaining and 5 wickets in hand. They were given a target of 163 runs in their second game against the Delhi Capitals, which they comfortably achieved with 11 balls left and 6 wickets in hand.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the details of the upcoming match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders.