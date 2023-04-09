GT vs KKR Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2023 Match Live?
Gujarat Titans will host Kolkata Knight Riders on their home ground in Ahmedabad on April 9.
GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Preview
GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Preview
The Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 13th match of the IPL 2023. Gujarat Titans enter the game undefeated, whereas KKR has lost its initial game. Kolkata Knight Riders have only contested in one game so far in the IPL 2023 season with Nitish Rana as their new captain. Shreyas Iyer, KKR’s permanent captain has been ruled out due to a back injury.
Gujarat Titans, on the other side, have easily won both their matches. They defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL opener by chasing182 runs with 4 balls remaining and 5 wickets in hand. They were given a target of 163 runs in their second game against the Delhi Capitals, which they comfortably achieved with 11 balls left and 6 wickets in hand.
Now, let’s take a closer look at the details of the upcoming match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Date And Time
Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will play in the 13th game of the IPL 2023 season at 3:30 PM on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Venue
The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
Where To Watch GT vs KKR Match On TV?
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
Where To Watch GT vs KKR Match Online?
Both the JioCinema app and website will live-stream the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, and Alzarri Joseph.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy.
GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Full Squads
Team GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Abhinav Sadarangani, Alzarri Joseph, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Urvil Patel, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, and Dasun Shanaka.
Team KKR: Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Roy, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, David Wiese, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, and N. Jagadeesan.