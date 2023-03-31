GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match
IPL 2023 blockbuster begins today as Hardik Pandya's GT take one Thala MS Dhoni's CSK
The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on Friday with a thrilling match between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The game will feature a clash of two Indian cricketing eras in Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni.
In the previous IPL seasons, Dhoni, who is known to move his resources tactfully and may also become the Impact Player during chases, if necessary, led his team to four consecutive championships. On the other side is GT captain Pandya, who shot to fame after leading his team to the championship in their inaugural season. His team will be under a great deal of pressure after winning the championship in their first season. Continue reading to see where and when you can watch IPL 2023's Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings inaugural game.
GT vs CSK IPL 2023: When Will The Match Start?
The Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The coin will be tossed at 7 PM
Where To Watch GT vs CSK IPL Match On TV?
The Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans match will be broadcast live in India on the Star Sports Network channel.
Where To Watch GT vs CSK IPL Match Online?
The IPL 2023 match between GT vs CSK can also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website for free in India.
GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Full Squads
Team Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, and Mohit Sharma.
Team Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, and Bhagath Varma.