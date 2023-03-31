GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on Friday with a thrilling match between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The game will feature a clash of two Indian cricketing eras in Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni.

In the previous IPL seasons, Dhoni, who is known to move his resources tactfully and may also become the Impact Player during chases, if necessary, led his team to four consecutive championships. On the other side is GT captain Pandya, who shot to fame after leading his team to the championship in their inaugural season. His team will be under a great deal of pressure after winning the championship in their first season. Continue reading to see where and when you can watch IPL 2023's Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings inaugural game.