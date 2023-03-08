GG vs RCB Women, WPL 2023: Match Time, How To Watch, Probable Playing XI
The Women’s Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) will be held today, March 8.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants have both lost their first two matches in the inaugural Women’s Premier League tournament and are at the bottom of the points table. Both teams are eager to win their first match of this league and advance their chances of making it to the knockout stage afloat.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have a strong team on paper, but their performances so far have not been impressive. In the previous game, RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana mentioned the need for one of their top batters to play deep into the innings and score more runs to help them set a competitive target for the opposition. She also mentioned that bowlers also need to improve and take more wickets. Some reports indicate RCB might bring in all-rounder Dane van Niekerk in place of Sophie Devine for their next match.
Unfortunately, Gujarat Giants are missing their captain Beth Mooney due to a knee injury in a previous match against the Mumbai Indians, and it is unclear if she will be able to play in their next match. However, GG has shown strong bowling performances and has the potential to clinch the next game against RCB.
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Time And Venue
The WPL match between RCB and Gujarat Giants on March 8, 2023, will commence on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 7:30 PM. This match between RCB and GG will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
RCB vs GG Match: When And Where To Watch It Live?
All of the Women’s Premier League matches are being broadcast live on TV on the Sports18 channel. Moreover, if you wish to catch the RCB vs GG match live on the internet, you can watch it on the JioCinema app and website. Moreover, if you wish to watch the match in person, you’d be delighted to know that the BCCI has announced free entry for all during the RCB vs GG game on the occasion of Women’s Day.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI
The probable RCB lineup for the upcoming game is: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Sophie Devine/Dane van Niekerk, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose/Sahana Pawar
Gujarat Giants Probable Playing XI
The most probable GG lineup for the upcoming game is: Sophia Dunkley, S Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sushma Verma (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, 8 Sneh Rana (capt), Tanuja Kanwar, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi
