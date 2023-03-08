GG vs RCB Women, WPL 2023: Match Time, How To Watch, Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants have both lost their first two matches in the inaugural Women’s Premier League tournament and are at the bottom of the points table. Both teams are eager to win their first match of this league and advance their chances of making it to the knockout stage afloat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a strong team on paper, but their performances so far have not been impressive. In the previous game, RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana mentioned the need for one of their top batters to play deep into the innings and score more runs to help them set a competitive target for the opposition. She also mentioned that bowlers also need to improve and take more wickets. Some reports indicate RCB might bring in all-rounder Dane van Niekerk in place of Sophie Devine for their next match.

Unfortunately, Gujarat Giants are missing their captain Beth Mooney due to a knee injury in a previous match against the Mumbai Indians, and it is unclear if she will be able to play in their next match. However, GG has shown strong bowling performances and has the potential to clinch the next game against RCB.