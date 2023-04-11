Find Out Who Are IPL 2023's Orange & Purple Cap Holders After Match 15

The leading run-scorer and leading wicket-taker in the IPL are awarded with the IPL Orange cap and IPL Purple cap respectively. The caps keep changing hands during the tournament as batsmen and bowlers try to outdo each other to come out on top.

Rajasthan Royal's Jos Buttler was the winner of the IPL 2022 Orange cap where he scored an impressive 863 runs in 17 matches, he managed it with a strike-rate of 149.05. During this stint, Buttler also went onto score 4 centuries and 3 half-centuries

Rajasthan Royal's Yuzvendra Chahal was the winner of the IPL 2022 Purple cap where he bagged 27 wickets in 17 matches, with best figures of 5/40 against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also got a hat-trick in the same match.