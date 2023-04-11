BQPrimeSportsFind Out Who Are IPL 2023's Orange & Purple Cap Holders After Match 15
Find Out Who Are IPL 2023's Orange & Purple Cap Holders After Match 15

Ten teams fight it out for the coveted IPL 2023 trophy but players also challenge each other for the IPL Orange & Purple cap

11 Apr 2023, 6:31 AM IST
IPL 2023 Orange Cap holder
IPL Orange Cap & Purple Cap

The leading run-scorer and leading wicket-taker in the IPL are awarded with the IPL Orange cap and IPL Purple cap respectively. The caps keep changing hands during the tournament as batsmen and bowlers try to outdo each other to come out on top.

Rajasthan Royal's Jos Buttler was the winner of the IPL 2022 Orange cap where he scored an impressive 863 runs in 17 matches, he managed it with a strike-rate of 149.05. During this stint, Buttler also went onto score 4 centuries and 3 half-centuries

Rajasthan Royal's Yuzvendra Chahal was the winner of the IPL 2022 Purple cap where he bagged 27 wickets in 17 matches, with best figures of 5/40 against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also got a hat-trick in the same match.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

  1. Shikhar Dhawan

  2. Ruturaj Gaikwad

  3. Faf Du Plessis

  4. Virat Kohli

  5. David Warner

  6. Jos Butler

  7. Kyle Mayers

  8. Sai Sudharsan

  9. Yashasvi Jaiswal

  10. Venkatesh Iyer

Who Is The Orange Cap Holder Of IPL 2023

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan is now leading the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with 225 runs in three matches. He is followed by CSK's opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad with 189 runs. Third on the list RCB's captain Faf Du Plessis with 175 runs in 3 matches, following him is his batting compatriot Virat Kohli who is 4th on the list with 164 runs in 3 matches. 5th on the list is Delhi Capital's captain David Warner with 158 runs.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

  1. Mark Wood

  2. Rashid Khan

  3. Yuzvendra Chahal

  4. Ravi Bishnoi

  5. Alzarri Joseph

  6. Sunil Narine

  7. Mohammed Shami

  8. Arshdeep Singh

  9. Varun Chakaravarthy

  10. Trent Boult

Who Is The Purple Cap Holder Of IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giant's Mark Wood who took the precious wicket of Maxwell in their game against RCB today (April 10) is now the Purple cap holder. Rashid Khan who ended up taking IPL 2023's first hat-trick against KKR in their match yesterday (on April 9) is 2nd on the list, he is tied with Rajasthan Royal's Yuzvendra Chahal who also has 8 wickets to his name. Interestingly both these bowlers have also given same number of runs (94) and have bowled same number of overs (12). Ravi Bishnoi who has taken 6 wickets is at 4th place followed by Gujarat Titan's Alzarri Joseph.

