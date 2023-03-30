F1 Australian GP 2023 Race Details: When And Where To Watch The Formula 1 Race

Two weeks after the dramatic Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, F1 fans around the world are all set for the third race of the F1 2023 season in Melbourne.

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen heads into the 2023 F1 Australian GP with a one-point lead over his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in the 2023 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship standings. Meanwhile, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was the talk of the paddock after the events during the podium celebrations at the Saudi Arabian GP. Alonso was given a 10-second penalty after the celebrations, demoting him to a P4 finish. However, Alonso’s podium finish was later reinstated, giving him his 100th podium finish.

Though Red Bull and Aston Martin will be hoping to continue their stellar performances, all eyes will be on McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri during the F1 Australian GP, as the Melbourne-born driver will be racing on his home turf for the first time.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 F1 Australian GP.