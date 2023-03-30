F1 Australian GP 2023 Race Details: When And Where To Watch The Formula 1 Race
Formula 1 heads down under with the Australian Grand Prix. Here's all you need to know about the 3rd race of F1 2023 calendar.
Two weeks after the dramatic Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, F1 fans around the world are all set for the third race of the F1 2023 season in Melbourne.
Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen heads into the 2023 F1 Australian GP with a one-point lead over his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in the 2023 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship standings. Meanwhile, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was the talk of the paddock after the events during the podium celebrations at the Saudi Arabian GP. Alonso was given a 10-second penalty after the celebrations, demoting him to a P4 finish. However, Alonso’s podium finish was later reinstated, giving him his 100th podium finish.
Though Red Bull and Aston Martin will be hoping to continue their stellar performances, all eyes will be on McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri during the F1 Australian GP, as the Melbourne-born driver will be racing on his home turf for the first time.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 F1 Australian GP.
2023 F1 Australian GP Venue
The 2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix will be held at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, which is one of the fastest tracks on the . An interesting fact to note about the Albert Park Circuit is that no Australian driver has ever won a home grand prix.
Australian GP 2023 Race Weekend Schedule
The upcoming race in Melbourne will have the usual F1 weekend schedule, which includes three practice sessions, one qualifying session, and the main race.
The first and second free practice sessions will be held on Friday, March 31, at 12:30 pm and 4 pm (local time). The final free practice session will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 12:30 pm (local time), followed by the Australian GP qualifying session at 4 pm (local time).
Finally, it will be time for lights out at 3 pm local time on April 2 at the Albert Park Circuit. The 2023 F1 Australian GP main race will go on for 58 laps.
Here is a look at the 2023 Australian GP timings as per IST.
Australian GP 2023 Full Practice Schedule: Date And Time (IST)
Practice Session 1: March 31, 2023, 7:00 am to 8:00 am
Practice Session 2: March 31, 2023, 10:30 am to 11:30 am
Practice Session 3: April 1, 2023, 7:00 am to 8:00 am
Australian GP 2023 Qualifying And Main Race Schedule: Date And Time (IST)
Australian GP 2023 Qualifying Session: April 1, 2023, 10:30 am to 11:30 am
Australian GP 2023 Main Race: April 2, 2023, 10:30 am onwards
Where To Watch Australian GP 2023
Unfortunately, for F1 fans in India, the Formula 1 races are no longer telecast live on any television network. However, they can now get access to the official F1 OTT platform—F1 TV—in India to stream the races. The monthly F1 TV Pro subscription costs ₹299 while the annual subscription is priced at ₹2,499.