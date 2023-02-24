England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Date, Time, Where To Watch LIVE
England Women & South Africa Women will battle it out for a place in the finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup on February 24, 2023
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final is only a step away. The only thing remaining now is the one, last, semi-final match between England and South Africa. Whichever team wins will face Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Finals.
In the Women’s T20 World Cup, England is on top of the table in Group B with all four victories against their name. Meanwhile, South Africa has secured the 2nd position in Group A with two out of four wins in the group stage.
England Women can be seen having an amazing run in the tournament so far with an impressive winning streak. However, South African women haven’t been too far behind either. If England wins today, it’ll be their fifth time in the finals. Meanwhile, if South Africa wins today, it’ll be their first time in the finals.
Yesterday, i.e. on February 23, 2023, India Women and Australia Women fought it out till the very last ball in the 1st semi-final match. However, the defending champions earned their spot in the finals by winning the match by 5 runs.
Today’s match will decide whether the hosts make it to their first finals or whether England continues its winning streak by reaching the ICC Women’s World Cup finals.
ENG-W vs SA-W T20 World Cup Match Details
England Women vs South Africa Women will be fighting for a spot in the finals against South Africa on Thursday, February 24, 2023. This ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match will also be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. After the toss, the match will begin at 6:30 pm IST. You can view this LIVE via DTH or OTT subscriptions.
How To Watch ENG-W vs SA-W T20 World Cup LIVE?
If you can’t watch the ENG vs SA semi-finals LIVE at the stadium, you can still catch all the action LIVE.
Watch ENG-W vs SA-W T20 World Cup On Star Sports
You can watch the England Women vs South Africa Women T20 World Cup match LIVE on various channels under the Star Sports Network available across India. All you need is an active DTH subscription with all the specific channels needed. Now, you can watch the ICC World Cup semi-finals LIVE on your television sets.
Watch ENG-W vs SA-W T20 World Cup On Disney+Hotstar
If you’re more of an OTT person, watch England vs South Africa match online. Just download the Disney+Hostar app and get its premium subscription. After the ENG vs SA semi-finals, you can also watch the Women’s T20 World Cup finals as well via this OTT app.
England Women & South Africa Women T20 World Cup Squads
Enlisted below are the England Women's and South Africa Women's squads as announced at the start of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup:
England’s Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.
Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson.
South Africa’s Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.
Non-travelling reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune.