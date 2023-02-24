England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Date, Time, Where To Watch LIVE

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final is only a step away. The only thing remaining now is the one, last, semi-final match between England and South Africa. Whichever team wins will face Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Finals.

In the Women’s T20 World Cup, England is on top of the table in Group B with all four victories against their name. Meanwhile, South Africa has secured the 2nd position in Group A with two out of four wins in the group stage.

England Women can be seen having an amazing run in the tournament so far with an impressive winning streak. However, South African women haven’t been too far behind either. If England wins today, it’ll be their fifth time in the finals. Meanwhile, if South Africa wins today, it’ll be their first time in the finals.

Yesterday, i.e. on February 23, 2023, India Women and Australia Women fought it out till the very last ball in the 1st semi-final match. However, the defending champions earned their spot in the finals by winning the match by 5 runs.

Today’s match will decide whether the hosts make it to their first finals or whether England continues its winning streak by reaching the ICC Women’s World Cup finals.