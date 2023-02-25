East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: How To Watch The ISL 2022-2023 Match Online?
The Indian Super League 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on 25 February 2023.
On Saturday, East Bengal FC will square off against ATK Mohun Bagan. East Bengal, who shocked league leaders Mumbai City last week, will try to end their season on a high note as they seek to make it two straight wins. They face ATK Mohun Bagan, who, like Mumbai, might have their sights set on the competition's knockout round. But, Mohun Bagan, who defeated Kerala Blasters for their first victory in four games, would be anxious to gain some momentum before their attempt at the championship and can at least collect a point from this encounter.
East Bengal FC just defeated Mumbai City FC by a score of (1-0). East Bengal FC holds a record of six wins, twelve losses, and one tie. ATK Mohun Bagan FC just defeated Kerala Blasters FC (2-1) in their most recent game. ATK Mohun Bagan has a record of 9 wins, 6 losses, and 4 draws from their games.
Let’s check out when and how you can watch the ISL 2022-23 between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan online.
East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Time & Date
The match between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on Saturday, 25th February 2023, at 7:30 PM IST.
East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Venue
In Kolkata, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will square off.
East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Where To Watch On TV?
The ISL 2022-2023 between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be broadcast live on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 3 channels in India.
East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Where To Stream Online?
Indian fans can also live-stream the match between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on the Disney+ Hostar app.
East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Match Prediction
ATK Mohun Bagan is now 3rd in the points standings, while East Bengal FC is listed as 9th. In terms of the league stage, neither team will lose much in this game. The rivalry between these two neighbourhood football clubs may make the match entertaining.