East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: How To Watch The ISL 2022-2023 Match Online?

On Saturday, East Bengal FC will square off against ATK Mohun Bagan. East Bengal, who shocked league leaders Mumbai City last week, will try to end their season on a high note as they seek to make it two straight wins. They face ATK Mohun Bagan, who, like Mumbai, might have their sights set on the competition's knockout round. But, Mohun Bagan, who defeated Kerala Blasters for their first victory in four games, would be anxious to gain some momentum before their attempt at the championship and can at least collect a point from this encounter.

East Bengal FC just defeated Mumbai City FC by a score of (1-0). East Bengal FC holds a record of six wins, twelve losses, and one tie. ATK Mohun Bagan FC just defeated Kerala Blasters FC (2-1) in their most recent game. ATK Mohun Bagan has a record of 9 wins, 6 losses, and 4 draws from their games.

Let’s check out when and how you can watch the ISL 2022-23 between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan online.