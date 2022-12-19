Did Karim Benzema Announce His Retirement? French Footballer Shares Cryptic Tweet On His Birthday
Karim Benzema has hinted at retirement from international football with his latest tweet in a day just after World Cup 2022 Final
France footballer Karim Benzema on Monday shared a cryptic tweet where he has seemingly hinted retirement from international football. The tweet comes a day after France was defeated by Argentina in a nail-biting FIFA World Cup 2022 Final. Benzema was missing the 2022 World Cup after tearing a muscle in his left thigh in November.
Karim Benzema tweeted in French, "J’ai fait les efforts et les erreurs qu’il fallait pour être là où je suis aujourd’hui et j’en suis fier ! J’ai écrit mon histoire et la nôtre prend fin."
The tweet is translated as, "I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending."
Incidentally, it is Karim Benzema's 35th birthday today.
Recently, former captain turned French coach Didier Deschamps said he doesn't 'like replying to this particular question' when asked if an injured Benzema could make an appearance in Sunday's final. Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a thrilling final on penalties, after both the teams ended at 3-3 after extra time.
Also Read: World Cup 2022: Top Goal Scorers - Mbappe Wins Golden Boot