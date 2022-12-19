Did Karim Benzema Announce His Retirement? French Footballer Shares Cryptic Tweet On His Birthday

Karim Benzema tweeted in French, "J’ai fait les efforts et les erreurs qu’il fallait pour être là où je suis aujourd’hui et j’en suis fier ! J’ai écrit mon histoire et la nôtre prend fin."

The tweet is translated as, "I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending."

Incidentally, it is Karim Benzema's 35th birthday today.