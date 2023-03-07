Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: When And Where To Watch The Match

India’s first-ever Women’s Premiere League is on in full vigour. On March 7, 2023, the Delhi Capitals team will be seen clashing with the UP Warriorz team in their second match of the league. Learn everything you need to know about the upcoming match in this article.

All the five teams of the WPL are seen putting their best foot forward to win the league. So far, all the teams have played their first matches. Some emerged victorious while some are even more prepared than before to win the next one.

Delhi Capitals have won their first match of the league, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, by 60 runs. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz successfully chased their target against Gujarat Giants and won the match by 3 wickets with 1 ball left.