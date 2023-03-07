Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: When And Where To Watch The Match
Learn how to watch the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match LIVE on March 7, 2023.
India’s first-ever Women’s Premiere League is on in full vigour. On March 7, 2023, the Delhi Capitals team will be seen clashing with the UP Warriorz team in their second match of the league. Learn everything you need to know about the upcoming match in this article.
All the five teams of the WPL are seen putting their best foot forward to win the league. So far, all the teams have played their first matches. Some emerged victorious while some are even more prepared than before to win the next one.
Delhi Capitals have won their first match of the league, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, by 60 runs. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz successfully chased their target against Gujarat Giants and won the match by 3 wickets with 1 ball left.
Currently, both teams seem to be in great form as each of them aim to add another victory to their name. Here’s a look at their match details, how to watch it, squad and probable playing 11 from both squads.
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match: Date, Time, Venue
The Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match, which is the fifth match of the Women's Premiere League will be played on March 7, 2023, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST, which will be telecast LIVE for all the followers of the game.
How To Watch Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Match LIVE?
Viacom 18 network has purchased the sole right to broadcast all the matches of the first-ever Women’s Premier League for whopping Rs 951 crore. Because of this deal, you can now watch the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match LIVE on Sports18 channel via your television sets and on the Jio Cinema app via your mobile phones.
DC vs UP Women Squad And Probable Playing XI
With a great mixture of International Cricketers as well as Indian players, here’s what the WPL squads of DC and UPW look like:
Delhi Capitals Squad For WPL: Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning(c), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia(wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Tara Norris, Alice Capsey, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, and Titas Sadhu.
UP Warriorz Squad For WPL: Alyssa Healy(c & wk), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, and Simran Shaikh.
Here’s what the probable Playing XI for both DC and UPW looks like for their upcoming match on March 7, 2023:
Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniyaa Bhatia(wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
UP Warriorz Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad