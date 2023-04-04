Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023: DC vs GT Head-To-Head And Predicted Playing XI

The IPL action on Tuesday will shift to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital where the home team Delhi Capitals will host the defending champions Gujarat Titans in match no.7 of the tournament.

The Delhi Capitals lost their opening match of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants by 50 runs. The David Warner-led team gave away too many runs with the ball, were poor in the field and the batters failed to chase the target. Playing on their home ground, DC will look for the home advantage and register their first win of the season.

The Gujarat TItans (GT) won the tournament opener comprehensively by 5 wickets against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They will look to carry the winning momentum when they play against the Delhi Capitals (DC).