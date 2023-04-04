Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023: DC vs GT Head-To-Head And Predicted Playing XI
Match no.7 of the IPL between the DC and GT will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.
The IPL action on Tuesday will shift to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital where the home team Delhi Capitals will host the defending champions Gujarat Titans in match no.7 of the tournament.
The Delhi Capitals lost their opening match of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants by 50 runs. The David Warner-led team gave away too many runs with the ball, were poor in the field and the batters failed to chase the target. Playing on their home ground, DC will look for the home advantage and register their first win of the season.
The Gujarat TItans (GT) won the tournament opener comprehensively by 5 wickets against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They will look to carry the winning momentum when they play against the Delhi Capitals (DC).
DC vs GT Head-To-Head In IPL
Both the teams played against each other once last season and the Gujarat Titans came out victorious. The Hardik Pandya-led team defeated the Capitals by 14 runs in Pune. The then GT player Lockie Ferguson won the player of the match for his bowling performance of 4/28 in four overs.
Brief Scores:
GT: 171/6 in 20 overs, Shubman Gill - 84 (46), Mustafizur Rahman - 3/23 (4 overs)
DC: 157/9 in 20 overs, Rishabh Pant - 43 (29), Lockie Ferguson - 4/28 (4 overs)
Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI
The Delhi Capitals' players Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are available for selection and the team management is likely to include one of them in the playing XI to strengthen the bowling line up. This also means that either Rilee Roussouw or Rovman Povman Powell will have to sit out in order to accommodate Nortje or Ngidi.
Delhi Capitals likely playing XI: David Warner (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje.
Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing XI
Unfortunately, Kane Williamson who injured himself while fielding during Gujarat's first game has been ruled out of the tournament. The Titans are mostly likely to include David Miller in the playing XI who has just arrived in the country after finishing his national duties. It will be interesting if the Titans decide to give some rest to Miller and include Matthew Wade in the team.
Gujarat Titans (GT) likely playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Josh Little.