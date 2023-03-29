Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Squad, Full Match Schedule, Coaching Staff And More
David Warner will lead the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL season in Rishabh Pant's absence.
The 16th season of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 31. Ten teams representing various Indian cities will be seen battling it out for the coveted IPL trophy.
Delhi Capitals (DC) is one of the teams that has never been able to lift an IPL trophy. The other three teams who haven’t won the IPL are Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and the newly formed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
At IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals will start their journey by facing Lucknow Super Giants on April 1, 2023. The David Warner-led team will be seen playing a total of 14 league games, including seven home games and seven away games. Check out the Delhi Capitals schedule, full players list, and more in this article.
Delhi Capitals Match Schedule
Delhi Capitals will play their first match of the IPL 2023 season on April 1, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST. This LSG vs DC match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The DC team will conclude its league stage matches on May 20, 2023, when they face the Chennai Super Kings. This match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 3:30 pm.
Check out the full Delhi Capitals schedule for IPL 2023:
Delhi Capitals Squad
Here’s what the full Delhi Capitals squad looks like:
David Warner (C), Axar Patel, Manish Pandey, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, and Philip Salt.
Delhi Capitals: Injured Players
The Delhi Capitals will miss the services of Rishabh Pant as he has not fully recovered from the injuries he occurred during a car accident. Now, Australian cricketer David Warner will lead the Capitals in Pant's absence.
Delhi Capitals: Coaching Staff
The Delhi Capitals coaching staff has the following members:
Head Coach: Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting will be seen guiding the David Warner-led Delhi Capitals as the head coach.
Fast Bowling Coach: Former Australian cricket coach and all-rounder James Hopes will be Delhi Capitals' fast bowling coach.
Fielding Coach: Former fielding coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Women's cricket team, and the Indian U19 team, Biju George will now act as the fielding coach for DC.
Strength And Conditioning Coach: The strength and conditioning training of the DC players for IPL 2023 will be taken care of by coaches Vivek Ramakrishna and Wayne Lombard.
Assistant Coach: The DC team will have three assistant coaches, namely former Australian cricketer Shane Watson, former Indian cricketer and commentator Ajit Agarkar, and former Indian cricketer Pravin Amre.
Support Staff: The Delhi Capitals team also has a strong support staff comprising team doctor Abhijit Salvi, physio Patrick Farhart, assistant physio Dhananjay Kaushik, and team analyst Sriram Somayajula.