Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Squad, Full Match Schedule, Coaching Staff And More

The 16th season of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 31. Ten teams representing various Indian cities will be seen battling it out for the coveted IPL trophy.

Delhi Capitals (DC) is one of the teams that has never been able to lift an IPL trophy. The other three teams who haven’t won the IPL are Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and the newly formed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

At IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals will start their journey by facing Lucknow Super Giants on April 1, 2023. The David Warner-led team will be seen playing a total of 14 league games, including seven home games and seven away games. Check out the Delhi Capitals schedule, full players list, and more in this article.