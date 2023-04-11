DC vs MI Live Streaming: How To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Live?
One of the teams will get off the mark on the IPL 2023 points table after tonight's game.
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Preview
In the 16th match of the Indian Premier League, the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with each other to secure their first win of the tournament.
Delhi Capitals have played 3 matches so far and has not managed to win a single one. In fact, they lost against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) by huge margins. While LSG won by 50 runs, RR won by 55.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians who have won the IPL five times have also had a very rough start this season. The team has played two matches and lost both of them. With Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of IPL, MI’s bowling line up has also weakened. Although Jofra Archer experienced some discomfort during his last match, he is expected play against the Capitals.
Currently, DC is at the bottom of the points table with 3 losses while MI is on the 9th position with two losses. The upcoming DC vs MI match will decide which team finally gets to register a win against their name.
Let’s take a look at when and where to watch DC vs MI live, predicted playing XI and more.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Date And Time
The DC vs MI match will be played on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be seen fighting for their first win in this match starting at 7:30 pm.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Venue
Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians at the former’s home ground. The 16th match of this tournament will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Where To Watch DC vs MI Match Live On TV?
You can catch all the DC vs MI action live through various channels under the Star Sports Network.
Where To Watch DC vs MI Match Live Online?
If you want to enjoy the Tata IPL 2023 for free then simply download the JioCinema app and watch DC vs MI live without spending any money.
DC vs MI IPL 2023: Pitch Report
The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be hosting the DC vs MI match. This pitch is considered to be a batting-friendly pitch with an average score of 171 in the first innings in the T20 format.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI
DC Predicted Playing XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel (wk), Philip Salt, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, and Chetan Sakariya.
MI Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, and Arshad Khan.
DC vs MI IPL 2023: Full Squads
Here’s what the full squad of MI and DC looks like, excluding injured players who were ruled out of IPL.
DC Full Squad: David Warner (c), Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Axar Patel, Manish Pandey, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, and Philip Salt.
MI Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, and Cameron Green.