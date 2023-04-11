DC vs MI Live Streaming: How To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Live?

In the 16th match of the Indian Premier League, the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with each other to secure their first win of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals have played 3 matches so far and has not managed to win a single one. In fact, they lost against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) by huge margins. While LSG won by 50 runs, RR won by 55.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians who have won the IPL five times have also had a very rough start this season. The team has played two matches and lost both of them. With Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of IPL, MI’s bowling line up has also weakened. Although Jofra Archer experienced some discomfort during his last match, he is expected play against the Capitals.

Currently, DC is at the bottom of the points table with 3 losses while MI is on the 9th position with two losses. The upcoming DC vs MI match will decide which team finally gets to register a win against their name.

Let’s take a look at when and where to watch DC vs MI live, predicted playing XI and more.