DC vs GT Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match?

Gujarat Titans, or GT, are more confident than ever after defeating MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. On the batting side, the Hardik Pandya-led team, which also includes Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, and Wriddhiman Saha, appear to be promising.

The David Warner-led Delhi Capital, or DC team is also motivated to win the game at any cost because they lost their season’s opener to the Lucknow Super Giants. DC will attempt to regain its momentum with the help of star batters Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and power hitter Sarfaraz Khan.

Let's find out when and how to watch the Delhi Capitals vs. Gujarat Titans game live during the IPL 2023 season.