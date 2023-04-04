DC vs GT Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match?
Match 7 of the IPL 2023 tournament will see Delhi Capitals taking on Gujarat Titans at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.
DC vs GT IPL 2023
Gujarat Titans, the defending champions of the Indian Premier League, and Delhi Capitals will face off in the seventh game of the TATA IPL 2023 season on Tuesday, April 4.
Gujarat Titans, or GT, are more confident than ever after defeating MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. On the batting side, the Hardik Pandya-led team, which also includes Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, and Wriddhiman Saha, appear to be promising.
The David Warner-led Delhi Capital, or DC team is also motivated to win the game at any cost because they lost their season’s opener to the Lucknow Super Giants. DC will attempt to regain its momentum with the help of star batters Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and power hitter Sarfaraz Khan.
Let's find out when and how to watch the Delhi Capitals vs. Gujarat Titans game live during the IPL 2023 season.
DC vs GT: Date And Time
The DC vs. GT IPL 2023 match will commence at 7:30 PM on April 4, 2023, following the coin toss at 7 PM.
DC vs GT: Venue
The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the IPL 2023 match between the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.
Where To Watch DC vs GT IPL Match On TV?
Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans game live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
Where To Watch DC vs GT IPL Match Online?
Both the Jio Cinema app and website will live-stream the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans on April 4.
DC vs GT IPL 2023: Probable Playing XI
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar.
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, and Alzarri Joseph.
DC vs GT IPL 2023: Pitch Report
The pitch at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium is a slower one. Therefore, the teams batting first would prefer to score more runs with a speedy outfield. Although the spinners might have a few advantages, the surface is primarily conducive to batters.
DC vs GT IPL 2023: Full Squads
Team DC: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, and Abishek Porel.
Team GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, and Mohit Sharma.
