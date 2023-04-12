CSK vs RR IPL Match Details, Live Streaming, Predicted Playing XI And More
A thrilling match is expected as the finalists of the inaugural edition of IPL will clash on Wednesday.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Preview
Last season's finalists Rajasthan Royals will take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. Both teams have gotten off to a decent start in the tournament, winning two of the three matches they have played so far.
Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see the surface both teams will play on tonight as it might influence the selection of the playing XI too. CSK face a bowling issue as Deepak Chahar is unlikely to play against the Royals. Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana is available for selection and is likely to be included in the playing XI. Rajasthan Royals might field the same XI that played against the Delhi Capitals on April 8.
As far as head-to-head record is concerned, CSK has an upper hand as the franchise has won 15 out of the 26 matches played against the Rajasthan Royals.
CSK vs RR: Date, Time and Venue
The Chennai Super Kings will face the Rajasthan Royals in match no.17 of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 pm IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: TV Channel and Live Streaming Details
Star Sports Network channels are broadcasting the IPL 2023 matches in India. Viewers who want to watch the CSK vs RR match online can download the JioCinema app or log in to their website.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu/Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted Playing XI
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma.