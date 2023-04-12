CSK vs RR IPL Match Details, Live Streaming, Predicted Playing XI And More

Last season's finalists Rajasthan Royals will take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. Both teams have gotten off to a decent start in the tournament, winning two of the three matches they have played so far.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see the surface both teams will play on tonight as it might influence the selection of the playing XI too. CSK face a bowling issue as Deepak Chahar is unlikely to play against the Royals. Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana is available for selection and is likely to be included in the playing XI. Rajasthan Royals might field the same XI that played against the Delhi Capitals on April 8.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, CSK has an upper hand as the franchise has won 15 out of the 26 matches played against the Rajasthan Royals.