CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match?

The sixth game of the current Indian Premier League 2023 between the Chennai Super Kings, or CSK, and the Lucknow Super Giants, or LSG, will take place on Monday, April 3, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The IPL is returning to Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium after a four-year hiatus and local fans are eager to see Dhoni and his squad in action. While MS Dhoni will be leading the CSK team, KL Rahul, a current member of the Indian national team, will captain the LSG team.

By thrashing the Delhi Capitals in their inaugural home game, the Lucknow Super Giants got the season off to a strong start. On the other hand, CSK, despite losing their debut match against the Gujarat Titans, have a formidable squad with host of national and overseas stars.

Let's learn more about the match's live streaming information, along with its time, broadcast, and other crucial information.