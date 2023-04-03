CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match?
The sixth match of the IPL 2023 season will take place today. Here's all you need to know about the CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match.
The sixth game of the current Indian Premier League 2023 between the Chennai Super Kings, or CSK, and the Lucknow Super Giants, or LSG, will take place on Monday, April 3, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The IPL is returning to Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium after a four-year hiatus and local fans are eager to see Dhoni and his squad in action. While MS Dhoni will be leading the CSK team, KL Rahul, a current member of the Indian national team, will captain the LSG team.
By thrashing the Delhi Capitals in their inaugural home game, the Lucknow Super Giants got the season off to a strong start. On the other hand, CSK, despite losing their debut match against the Gujarat Titans, have a formidable squad with host of national and overseas stars.
Let's learn more about the match's live streaming information, along with its time, broadcast, and other crucial information.
CSK vs LSG: Date And Time
The CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM after the coin toss at 7 PM on 3rd April 2023
Where To Watch CSK vs LSG IPL Match On TV?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network channel in India.
Where To Watch CSK vs LSG IPL Match Online?
In India, the Jio Cinema app and website will both be offering free live streaming of the IPL 2023 match between CSK vs LSG.
CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Probable Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
Lucknow Super Kings: KL Rahul (C), MP Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, KH Pandya, A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, and Jaydev Unadkat.
CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Full Squads
Team CSK: MS Dhoni (C), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, and Bhagath Varma.
Team LSG: KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, and Manan Vohra.