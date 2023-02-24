Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United FC: How To Watch The ISL 2022-2023 Match Online?
The ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Northeast United FC will take place on 24 February 2023. Check derails here.
The Indian Super League has nearly come to a close after several months of thrilling football. The top five teams are vying for a spot in the knockout round, while other teams hope to end their campaigns on a high note. In February, Chennaiyin FC will play against Northeast United in what is their final ISL game of the year.
Currently Chennai sits at No. 8 in the standings after 19 games and 24 points. However, Northeast has had a difficult season this year and has only been able to win one game in the tournament thus far. With only 5 points earned from 19 appearances, they have fallen to the bottom of the standings. The current form of Chennaiyin FC has been outstanding. The team clad in yellow will attempt to maintain their momentum and stay on the winning path. On the other hand, Odisha outclassed Northeast in their most recent ISL match. They could only manage one goal, which came late in the 92nd minute, after conceding as many as three goals at home.
Now, let’s check out how you can watch the ISL 2022-23 between Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United FC online.
Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United FC: Date & Time
The match between Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United FC will take place on 24 February 2023 at 7:30 PM IST.
Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United FC: Venue
The ISL 2022-2023 between Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United FC will be played at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United FC: Where To Watch On TV?
Audience can watch the match live on Star Sports Network in India.
Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United FC: Where To Steam Online?
Additionally, the match will also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hostar app.
Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United FC: Predicted Lineups
Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra, Aakash Sangwan, Fallou Diagne, Julius Duker, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Edwin Vanspaul, Rahim Ali, Yumkhaibam Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Vincy Barretto, Kwame Karik
Northeast United FC: Arindam Bhattacharya, Romain Philippoteaux, Mashoor Shereef, Tondonba Singh, Alex Saji, Joseba Beitia, Aaron Evans, Pragyan Gogoi, Jithin MS, Parthib Gogoi, Kule Mbombo.