Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United FC: How To Watch The ISL 2022-2023 Match Online?

The Indian Super League has nearly come to a close after several months of thrilling football. The top five teams are vying for a spot in the knockout round, while other teams hope to end their campaigns on a high note. In February, Chennaiyin FC will play against Northeast United in what is their final ISL game of the year.

Currently Chennai sits at No. 8 in the standings after 19 games and 24 points. However, Northeast has had a difficult season this year and has only been able to win one game in the tournament thus far. With only 5 points earned from 19 appearances, they have fallen to the bottom of the standings. The current form of Chennaiyin FC has been outstanding. The team clad in yellow will attempt to maintain their momentum and stay on the winning path. On the other hand, Odisha outclassed Northeast in their most recent ISL match. They could only manage one goal, which came late in the 92nd minute, after conceding as many as three goals at home.

Now, let’s check out how you can watch the ISL 2022-23 between Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United FC online.