Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL Knockout: Date, Time, How To Watch ISL 2023

The highly awaited 2022–23 Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs' latest knockout round will begin on Friday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, with previous champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) taking on opponent and last season's runner-up Kerala Blasters (KBFC). This competition will be a spectacle since both teams are supported by fervent and devoted fans, who extend their support beyond the playing field and into the stands.

One of the greatest league stage comebacks in the history of Hero ISL was completed by the Blues (BFC), who had a knockout spot looking incredibly doubtful before turning the corner to win eight straight games and make to the playoffs in the fourth place. On the other hand, the 2021–22 runners-up (KBFC) are motivated to go one step further this season and win their first Hero ISL trophy.