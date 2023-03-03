Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL Knockout: Date, Time, How To Watch ISL 2023
The 1st knockout round in the ISL 2022-2023 will be between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters.
The highly awaited 2022–23 Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs' latest knockout round will begin on Friday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, with previous champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) taking on opponent and last season's runner-up Kerala Blasters (KBFC). This competition will be a spectacle since both teams are supported by fervent and devoted fans, who extend their support beyond the playing field and into the stands.
One of the greatest league stage comebacks in the history of Hero ISL was completed by the Blues (BFC), who had a knockout spot looking incredibly doubtful before turning the corner to win eight straight games and make to the playoffs in the fourth place. On the other hand, the 2021–22 runners-up (KBFC) are motivated to go one step further this season and win their first Hero ISL trophy.
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Knockout: Time & Date
On March 3 at 7:30 PM IST, Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will square off in the first knockout round of the ISL 2022-2023.
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Knockout: How To Watch The Match?
Bengaluru FC vs. Kerala Blasters FC's knockout game will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV app.
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Players To Watch Out For
Bengaluru FC: Javier Hernandez
On the attack side, Javi is BFC’s primary team member. Having previously played for ATKMB, ATK, and OFC, he was already a well-known player in the Hero ISL before signing with the Blues. He gave a faltering BFC a crucial attacking dimension. Hernandez is Bengaluru FC's leading chance creator this season with 36 opportunities generated and eleven goal contributions to his name.
Kerala Blasters FC: Adrian Luna
The attacking strategy of Kerala Blasters FC was developed by Adrian Luna. He is a game-changer because of his consistent ability to generate opportunities, score goals, and deliver assists. The Uruguayan midfielder has already racked up four goals and six assists. His adaptability is a huge asset to the group. He can play up front, on the wings, or even in central midfield.
What Are Each Team’s Winning Chances?
Bengaluru FC leads the ISL 2023 in the points table. Despite a tough beginning, the Blues have had success thanks to a variety of factors, but the most important one appears to be the development of the young striker Sivasakthi Narayanan. The forward Sivasakthi Narayanan, 21, has six goals in his previous eight games and is now on a sensational form.
If the Kerela Blasters hope to defeat BFC, they must quickly recover from their setback. The Blasters are the title contenders with the weakest scoring record going into the knockout rounds because they have lost all five of their games this season. In the ISL 2022–23 standings, they came in the fifth place. The head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, was reported saying that he doesn't really care how his team scores goals because his main goal is for them to make significant development.