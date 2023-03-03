Bahrain GP Practice, Qualifying, Main Race: Date, Time, And How To Watch

Up until now, the F1 races were broadcast on Star Sports and could be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. However, for the F1 2023 season, Formula 1 has launched its own OTT platform, the F1 TV, to stream the motorsport in India.

So, F1 fans in India can access the live streaming of the Bahrain GP 2023 by subscribing to F1 TV Pro. Check the details of the F1 TV subscription plans .