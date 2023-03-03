Bahrain GP Practice, Qualifying, Main Race: Date, Time, And How To Watch
Know the full schedule, timings, live streaming details, and more about this weekend’s F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023.
The F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 is set to begin today. This is the first race of the new F1 2023 season, bringing the much-awaited motorsport back to life. Earlier in March 2023, we witnessed a 3-day pre-season test in Bahrain, where all the teams and drivers tested their new 2023 F1 liveries and got an idea of where they stood in the grid.
Though the F1 pre-season testing got fans excited, the first race of the new season is the main event everyone is looking forward to. Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP.
2023 F1 Bahrain GP Venue
The 2023 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix will be held at the Bahrain International Circuit. This track has hosted the first race of an F1 season for quite some time now. Hence, most F1 drivers this season are aware of the track. Moreover, since the pre-season testing sessions were also held here, most F1 teams will be at ease with their qualifying and race setups at the Bahrain GP 2023.
Bahrain GP 2023 Full Practice Schedule – Date And Time (IST)
Practice Session 1- March 3, 2023, 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Practice Session 2- March 3, 2023, 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Practice Session 3- March 4, 2023, 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Bahrain GP 2023 Qualifying And Main Race Schedule – Date And Time (IST)
Bahrain GP 2023 Qualifying Session- March 4, 2023, 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Bahrain GP 2023 Main Race- March 5, 2023, 8:30 pm onwards
How To Watch Bahrain Grand Prix
Up until now, the F1 races were broadcast on Star Sports and could be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. However, for the F1 2023 season, Formula 1 has launched its own OTT platform, the F1 TV, to stream the motorsport in India.
So, F1 fans in India can access the live streaming of the Bahrain GP 2023 by subscribing to F1 TV Pro. Check the .