Babar Azam Reveals He Tried To Copy AB de Villiers After Watching Him Play

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, opened up about his respect for the illustrious South African batter and revealed that he attempted to emulate his ideal AB de Villiers. Babar is now the only player in world cricket to be listed in the top 10 batters’ rankings across all three formats, making him one of the best batters in recent memory.

Babar talked about his ascent to the top and described how he imitated the former South Africa star's playing style in an interview with England’s former captain Nasser Hussain. Without a second thought, he mentioned AB de Villiers as his role model. He said, “To be honest, my role model is AB de Villiers. I love him. The way he has played, the way he played his shots. I saw him on the TV and the very next day, I tried his shots in the nets. I tried to copy AB de Villiers, tried to look and play like him. He is my idol.”