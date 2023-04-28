Azerbaijan GP 2023: Live Streaming, Sprint Race Details, How To Watch

Round four of the Formula 1 2023 season heads to Baku for the season’s first Sprint weekend after a four-week break. Reigning champion Max Verstappen comes into this weekend with a 15-point lead over his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, having won two out of the three races at the start of the 2023 F1 season.

In this article, we will discuss the key details of the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP. But first, let’s understand how the F1 Sprint format works.