Azerbaijan GP 2023: Live Streaming, Sprint Race Details, How To Watch
Reigning champion Max Verstappen comes into this weekend with a 15-point lead over his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
Round four of the Formula 1 2023 season heads to Baku for the season’s first Sprint weekend after a four-week break. Reigning champion Max Verstappen comes into this weekend with a 15-point lead over his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, having won two out of the three races at the start of the 2023 F1 season.
In this article, we will discuss the key details of the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP. But first, let’s understand how the F1 Sprint format works.
What Is Sprint In Formula 1?
The Formula 1 Sprint is a 100-km race to the chequered flag. The drivers need to complete the Sprint without any pit stops. The winner (P1) of the F1 Sprint will be awarded eight points while P2 will be awarded 7 points, dropping 1 point until P8. These points will be added to both the drivers and teams, for their respective championships. Here is the format that will be followed during the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The 2023 F1 Sprint Format Changes Explained!
The 'sprint' - a shorter race held on Saturday - has been made independent of the grand prix and will have its own qualifying session, known as the 'sprint shootout'.
Qualifying which sets the grid for the main Grand Prix will be held on Friday.
Then there will be a shorter qualifying session similar to previous knockout format on Saturday to set the sprint grid.
2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP Venue
The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held at the Baku City Circuit. This circuit is known for its dramatic races in recent years which have been action-packed from start to finish.
What Time Is The Azerbaijan Grand Prix Today?
Azerbaijan GP 2023 Race Weekend Schedule - With the introduction of the F1 Sprint format, the 2023 Azerbaijan GP will see a change in the usual race schedule. The free practice session 1 and the qualifying session will be held on Friday. The new sprint shootout will be hosted on Saturday, followed by the sprint race. The Azerbaijan GP main race will take place on Sunday.
Here is a look at the 2023 Azerbaijan GP timings as per IST.
Azerbaijan GP 2023 Full Schedule: Date And Time (IST)
Practice Session 1: Friday, April 28, 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Azerbaijan GP 2023 Qualifying: Friday, April 28, 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm
Sprint Shootout: Saturday, April 29, 2:00 pm to 2:44 pm
Sprint: Saturday, April 29, 7:00 pm to 7:30 pm
Azerbaijan GP 2023 Main Race: Sunday, April 30, 4:30 pm onwards
When And Where To Watch Azerbaijan GP 2023 Live
Since the beginning of the 2023 F1 season, Formula 1 races are not telecast live on any television network in India. F1 fans in the country can now stream the live Formula races on the official F1 OTT platform, F1 TV. The monthly F1 TV Pro subscription costs ₹299, while the annual subscription is priced at ₹2,499. Know all the .