ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: When and Where To Watch The ISL 2022-23 Playoff
The 2nd knockout round in the ISL 2022-2023 will be between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha. Find out when & where to watch the match.
Indian Super League 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC
On March 4, Odisha FC will compete against ATK Mohun Bagan in the second round of knockouts for a place in the ISL Semifinal. It is anticipated that the match between ATKMB vs. OFC will be a very competitive one.
Juan Ferrando, the current head coach of ATK Mohun Bagan, will have the upper hand going into the playoffs because he has one of the strongest teams at his disposal. A chance to proceed to the playoffs was provided by The Mariners' crucial win over Kerala Blasters FC.
Odisha FC, on the other hand, began a new chapter in history by being the first team to ever win the ISL playoff spot. The group is currently anticipating executing a few surprises.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Date & Time
As mentioned earlier, the second game of knockout between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will be held on 4 March at 7:30 PM IST.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Where To Watch The Match On TV?
Football fans in India can watch the live broadcast of the match on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Where To Watch The Match Online?
The audience can watch the playoff between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Probable XI
The names of the probable XI players of both the teams are as follows:
ATK Mohun Bagan: Probable XI
Vishal Kaith, Liston Colaco, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Carl McHugh, Puitea, Subhasish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos.
Odisha FC: Probable XI
Amrinder Singh, Denechandra Meitei, Narender Gehlot, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Current Ranking
After defeating East Bengal FC in the Kolkata Derby, ATK Mohun Bagan has clinched third place in the Hero ISL standings. In the playoffs, they will play against Odisha FC, and the winner will play against Hyderabad FC in the semifinals.
The Juggernauts lost against Jamshedpur FC at home to complete their season, and they required Bengaluru FC to win against FC Goa in order to play in the Hero ISL playoffs for the first time ever. Odisha FC's placement in the sixth and final playoff spot was sealed by the Blues' victory over the FC Goa team.