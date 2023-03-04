ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: When and Where To Watch The ISL 2022-23 Playoff

Juan Ferrando, the current head coach of ATK Mohun Bagan, will have the upper hand going into the playoffs because he has one of the strongest teams at his disposal. A chance to proceed to the playoffs was provided by The Mariners' crucial win over Kerala Blasters FC.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, began a new chapter in history by being the first team to ever win the ISL playoff spot. The group is currently anticipating executing a few surprises.