Argentina Vs France FIFA World Cup: SBI Passbook Goes Viral Ahead Of Finals; Here's Why
Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France, State Bank of India's (SBI) passbook started trending. Here's why
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 18 where Argentina and France will play to win the coveted trophy at Lusail Stadium on Qatar National Day. Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, State Bank of India's (SBI) passbook started trending. Here's why
What is common between SBI passbook and Argentina?
It happened when a user on Twitter pointed out a similarity between Argentina National Flag and SBI passbook. The passbook cover is blue and white stripes with the logo and name of the bank written in black on the white panel which is in the between. Even the jersey of Argentina is in similar colours.
Twitter users have shared various images of SBI's passbook and the photos are also been widely shared on WhatsApp garnering chuckles from everyone. Here are a few of them.
Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final
Argentina star Lionel Messi, who has scored 5 goals this World Cup, is a contender for Golden Boot. In the process of taking Argentina to the final, Messi set many records. In FIFA World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi has five goals and three assists as he vies for the Golden Boot award with France's Kylian Mbappe, who has five goals and two assists.
The game is a big one for 35-year-old Messi as he is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace the game along with Pele, Maradona and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo but only one trophy missing from his stellar career - The World Cup.
