Argentina Vs France FIFA World Cup: SBI Passbook Goes Viral Ahead Of Finals; Here's Why

Argentina star Lionel Messi, who has scored 5 goals this World Cup, is a contender for Golden Boot. In the process of taking Argentina to the final, Messi set many records. In FIFA World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi has five goals and three assists as he vies for the Golden Boot award with France's Kylian Mbappe, who has five goals and two assists.

The game is a big one for 35-year-old Messi as he is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace the game along with Pele, Maradona and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo but only one trophy missing from his stellar career - The World Cup.

