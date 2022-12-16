Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of The Match

The FIFA World Cup 2022 finals will take place on December 18 on Sunday. Argentina and France will square off in the tournament's championship game at Qatar's Lusail Stadium.

Brazil has won five FIFA World Cups, making them the most successful side in the tournament's history. With four titles each, Italy and Germany are the leaders after Brazil. Along with Uruguay, the current FIFA World Cup 2022 finalists Argentina and France have each won the title twice.

Now, let us take a look at when and where to watch the live streaming of the FIFA world cup finals between Argentina and France.