Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of The Match
The FIFA World Cup 2022 championship game will be held on December 18. Find out where and when you can watch the game live online.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 finals will take place on December 18 on Sunday. Argentina and France will square off in the tournament's championship game at Qatar's Lusail Stadium.
Brazil has won five FIFA World Cups, making them the most successful side in the tournament's history. With four titles each, Italy and Germany are the leaders after Brazil. Along with Uruguay, the current FIFA World Cup 2022 finalists Argentina and France have each won the title twice.
Now, let us take a look at when and where to watch the live streaming of the FIFA world cup finals between Argentina and France.
Live Streaming Of The FIFA World Cup Final Between France And Argentina
The Jio Cinema app will be hosting the Argentina vs. France match live. Sports 18 TV will also broadcast the game concurrently at 8:30 p.m. (IST). Additionally, both Telemundo and FOX will broadcast the game in their respective native languages.
Messi, who will play in his last international game for Argentina, will be the center of attention. That was something the star footballer had already said following the semifinal victory over Croatia.
Messi is currently 35 years old and will be 39 before the 2026 World Cup. The only trophy missing from his cabinet, the coveted World Cup trophy, is the one he would like to leave on a high after winning.
Messi has already won four Player of the Match honours at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which is a record-tying total for one World Cup. He will become the first man to win five awards in a single edition if he wins the prize once more in the final.
Argentina & France Record At FIFA World Cup
There have been 12 international encounters between Argentina and France. Argentina currently has the upper hand with six victories to France's three. Additionally, three of their games were concluded in draws. Argentina and France have faced off three times at FIFA World Cups, with Argentina winning two of the games.
Interestingly, Uruguay hosted the 1930 World Cup, which included the first-ever match in a group stage between Argentina and France. The game ended in a 1-0 victory for Argentina. France left the World Cup early after to a goal by Luis Monti in the 81st minute. At the second World Cup match between the two teams, which took place in Argentina in 1978, France lost to Argentina 2-1 and was eliminated from the tournament. After Daniel Passarella gave Argentina the lead in the first half, Michel Platini tied the score for France in the 61st minute. But Leopoldo Luque's goal in the 74th minute was the game-winner.
Two teams again faced each other in the knockout stages of a tournament at the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018. Despite the fact that history strongly favoured Argentina, the French squad fought back and won the match.
Following Benjamin Pavard's goal of the tournament, which tied the score at 2-2, Kylian Mbappe scored back-to-back goals to win the game for France after an hour had passed. Sergio Aguero scored in extra time, but France still breezed through to the quarterfinals and ultimately won the World Cup.