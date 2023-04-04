Anand Mahindra Asks For A Cape And A Special Uniform For Superhero Dhoni, Fans Respond

During the CSK and LSG match on Monday, MS Dhoni came out to bat in the last over of the CSK innings in Chepauk and scored a quick-fire 12 off just 3 balls. It was SIX, SIX, OUT!

Although Dhoni lasted for only a few balls, the legendary IPL batsman reminded us of the prowess he carries when he hit that huge six off the second ball he faced. Many fans were left in awe of MS Dhoni and one of those was Chairman of Mahindra Group, Mr. Anand Mahindra