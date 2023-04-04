Anand Mahindra Asks For A Cape And A Special Uniform For Superhero Dhoni, Fans Respond
During yesterday's match between CSK and LSG, MS Dhoni sent the crowd in frenzy when he hit a quick-fire 12 off 3 balls.
During the CSK and LSG match on Monday, MS Dhoni came out to bat in the last over of the CSK innings in Chepauk and scored a quick-fire 12 off just 3 balls. It was SIX, SIX, OUT!
Although Dhoni lasted for only a few balls, the legendary IPL batsman reminded us of the prowess he carries when he hit that huge six off the second ball he faced. Many fans were left in awe of MS Dhoni and one of those was Chairman of Mahindra Group, Mr. Anand Mahindra
What Did Anand Mahindra Tweet About MS Dhoni
Anand Mahindra quoted a clip posted by the Twitter handle of Indian Premier League which showed the two incredible sixes hit by M S Dhoni and wrote "I think @ChennaiIPL now must make a cape a part of the special uniform of #MSDhoni How can we expect a Superhero to go without one? Can we please have some memes with proposed cape designs?"
As soon as Anand Mahindra tweeted this, the ardent CSK and MS Dhoni fans scrambled to get onto their devices and ran their creative minds and obliged to his request. Here's a look at some of the memes which followed. Anand Mahindra even went onto acknowledge some of these creatives.
CSK vs LSG
The short blitzing innings by MS Dhoni did not go in vain as CSK went onto pile a massive score of 217 off their 20 overs. It was once again CSK's in form opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad who scored his second fifty of the tournament in as many innings. LSG started well and looked well on course to overcome the challenge but were undone by the spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Moeen Ali with the latter taking 4 wickets off his four overs giving just 26 runs.
CSK eventually came out victorious and won the match by 12 runs.