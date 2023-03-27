Ahead Of Tata IPL 2023, JioCinema Names 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar As Their Brand Ambassador
The new season of the Indian Premier League will kick off on March 31.
Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023, JioCinema has announced legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as their brand ambassador. The content streaming platform made the announcement by releasing a promo featuring Tendulkar across its social media profiles on March 26.
Sachin Tendulkar becomes brand ambassador of JioCinema
As per a report by exchange4media, speaking about the partnership, the former Mumbai Indians batter said, “Fans are an integral part of all sports. It has been wonderful knowing the various efforts that are being put by the JioCinema team, keeping fans at the centre. While there are many interesting digital innovations being rolled out this IPL, I am sure this is just the start of several more to come. It has been a pleasure working with the Viacom18 team and I am looking forward to an exciting partnership as we travel together with fans into the future of sports consumption.”
This comes weeks after Viacom18 appointed former India captain MS Dhoni as their brand ambassador. Viewers can watch all the matches of the IPL 2023 on the JioCinema app.
Earlier this year, Viacom18 grabbed IPL's digital rights with a bid of Rs 20,500 crore at the media rights auction.
IPL 2023 begins from March 31
The 2023 season of the IPL will begin from March 31 with the defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on four time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
