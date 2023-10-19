Pat Cummins Hopes His Batsmen Fire In Unison Against Pakistan

Apart from Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh none of the other Australian batsmen have been able to make a fifty in the tournament so far, and Cummins was banking on the batsmen-friendly nature of the Chinnaswamy stadium to buck the trend.

"You know, especially at a venue like here in Bangalore, I dare say it's going to be high scoring, smaller field. Pitch is always really good here. So, yeah, batting is super important. I think the way the guys started last game (against Sri Lanka) really set the tone," said Cummins during his pre-match press meet here on Thursday.

Cummins took heart from the fact that Marsh made a fifty against Lanka and hoped David Warner would also join the party sooner than later.

"You know, Mitchie and Davey up front from the first over taking the game on. That's what we want from our players. They're working really hard. They're doing all the right things. I'm sure plenty of runs are around the corner," said Cummins.